Lakers Owner: How Jeanie Buss Took Over Family Business

HBO‘s 2022 docuseries Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty dives into the role that “secret weapon” Jeanie Buss played in building one of the most profitable markets in sports history. Writing for Screen Rant, in 2022, author Tiffany Beverley focuses on current Lakers’ owner and President Jeanie Buss’ portrayal in the first episode of the HBO series. Beverley cites how the HBO docuseries displays Buss as a driven individual who would follow in the footsteps of her father, former Lakers owner, Dr. Jerry Buss, because of her traits.

Beverley also traces the professional journey of the future Lakers owner. Just at the age of 19, Jeanie Buss became the manager of her father’s tennis franchise, Los Angeles Strings. She helped them win two championships during her tenure from 1980 to 1993. After the tennis franchise folded in 1993, at the age of 32, she became the owner of the hockey team, Los Angeles Blades.

Thus, by the time she entered her 30s, the daughter of the legendary Lakers owner had already developed a wealthy body of knowledge as the chief decision-maker and executive of a franchise. These experiences prepared her for her role as Lakers owner, inheriting the franchise from her late father.

Just like her father, basketball remained Jeanie’s prime interest and passion. Therefore in 1999, at the age of 38, Jerry Buss made Jeanie Buss the vice president of operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. Her business decisions helped the Lakers win five championships from 2000 to 2002 and then from 2009-2010. After her father died in 2013, she became the Lakers’ president and governor as per her father’s will. Dr. Buss did divide the ownership among his six children, but he gave Jeannie Buss the biggest roles.

Jeanie Buss’ Los Angeles Lakers has had major struggles

In the later years of Kobe Bryant and during the rebuilding stage after his departure, the Los Angeles Lakers saw their playoff hopes dwindle. From 2013 to 2019, the Lakers under Jeanie Buss missed the playoffs in all of the seasons. This playoff drought was the worst in the franchise’s history and paved the way for numerous personnel changes.

In 2017, Buss axed the head of basketball operations Jim Buss, who is her brother and has been highly involved in basketball-related decisions since the 1990s. The dispute between Jim Buss and Jeanie Buss was evident right after their father died as he was supposedly trying to oust her sister as one of the owners. Jim Buss continues to be the part owner of the franchise, but has lost a major decision-making position.

Meanwhile, Buss also relieved Mitch Kupchak of his duties as the General Manager. Under Kupchak, the Lakers had won five championships. In 2017, she appointed Rob Pelinka as the General Manager. But in the following season, the Lakers had a 35-47 finish and ended up 11th. However, on July 1, 2018, Pelinka and the Lakers signed LeBron James to a four-year, $154 million deal. After a disappointing 2018-19 season despite the services of James, owner Buss pulled a decisive move.

In July of 2019, the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis exactly a year after they had signed LeBron James. This trade brought two of the best Forwards in the league together, which culminated into a championship eventually. In 2020, during the COVID-19-inflicted bubble season, Buss became the first female owner to win an NBA championship. Bringing in AD and LeBron James erased many years of disappointment for the Lakers.

However, the road continues to be rocky for Buss and Co. While they have kept replenishing the roster with primetime talent and have a boisterous scouting staff, the quest for another title has ended with underwhelming returns. Considering Buss’ acumen, a massive turnaround could be on the cards.