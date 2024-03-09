“Swifties Are Coming For You”: NFL World Warns Antonio Brown After He Shares Taylor Swift Animated Image

Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown has sounded off on social media enough times to disappoint many in the NFL community. This time again, a fire shot from the wide receiver hit Taylor Swift including his usual Tom Brady’s personal life reference. In a post via X, AB posted an animated image, perhaps AI-generated, which shows him kissing Taylor Swift.

This post comes after his last post about Gisele Bundchen, where he was seen hugging the Victoria’s Secret Angel. As the confirmation of Gisele’s extramarital affair with Joaquim Valente was confirmed, AB took advantage of the situation. While the shots at Gisele and Tom Brady went empty, AB has stepped into dangerous territory this time, captioning, “Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout? #CTESPN“.

A fan was quick to acknowledge that Antonio Brown playing with Taylor Swift‘s name is like him playing with fire. He also highlighted that Swift who has massive backing in the face of Swifties, reflected by 539 million followers, the fourth highest on Instagram, will not leave this one unattended. In a comment, the fan wrote, “Yeah bro swifties are coming for you”.

Another fan shared the sentiment, writing, “Oh it’s so over for AB”.

“Bro lock your doors rn” mocked another fan in the comments.

“It’s over for you buddy. Good luck,” read another sarcastic comment to warn Antonio Brown.

A supporter aware of the crossed lines wrote, “Good luck on the other side bro”.

A comment on a similar line really laid it out, “Yeah bro you was on an amazing streak no cap but this back to drawin smh. Swifties finna put belt to a*s”.

Swifties are believed to be one of the most ardent supporter groups there is. With Antonio Brown stepping into the Swifties arena, a social media storm can be anticipated to unfold.

Antonio Brown Tries to Ruffle Feathers

The entire NFL world visibly acknowledged Antonio Brown’s frustration as he stepped out shirtless from the field in 2022. However, his frustration against the former ‘big brother’ Tom Brady has never stopped since. Brown has also continued to create ripples with his absurd posts about many others.

A recent conundrum included the Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. He stooped to the level of questioning Sharpe’s sexual orientation with a ‘rainbow‘ caption, as the latter visited the Total Wine and More branch.

Antonio Brown hasn’t pardoned others with posts roasting Sean McDermott on his controversial speech, amidst the Bills’ postseason challenges. As the Bills’ head coach made an ill-advised reference to the 9/11 terrorist attack, AB posted an animated image intending to mock him.

This one circulated on social media, resonating with fans who understood the premise. However, social gunshots on fan favorites like Tom Brady and Taylor Swift might cause Brown to encounter a pushback like never before. His irrelevancy has deferred a comeback with the attention-grabbing posts doing more harm than good to his image.