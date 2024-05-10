“In Boston, We Talk in Titles”: Stephen A. Smith Sends ‘Warning’ to Jayson Tatum After Embarrassing 24-Pt Loss at TD Garden

May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) smiles before game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers shocked everyone when they blew out the top-seed Celtics 118-94 in Game 2. After the 24-point win at TD Garden, the Cavs have tied the EC semi-final series and have put question marks over the Celtics’ quest for the title. Jayson Tatum was blasted by Stephen A. Smith, despite leading the Celts in all three sections. He alluded to Tatum’s overall performances during the playoffs since his debut in the 2018-19 season and found his 2024 playoff returns shocking.

During the seven games in the 2024 playoffs, the forward has put up 21.7 points per game on 40.7% shooting, per StatMuse. These performances are below the expectations set by the 26-year-old and that’s why the analyst took him to task for underperforming in crucial situations.

On ‘First Take’, Smith touched upon JT’s dwindling production during the postseason, “I’m a fan of Jayson Tatum but I don’t know what hell is going with him. These numbers we are seeing from him are the worst we’ve seen from him in the postseason since 2019. With the expectations elevating, he seems to have taken a decline.”

Then, the ESPN analyst warned the 5-time All-Star to pick up his game or an emerging player like Anthony Edwards will soon overshadow him. Ant-man has thoroughly outperformed Tatum in the playoffs and his team is yet to lose a game.

Even though the Celtics had the best record during the 2023-24 regular season, Smith stated that unless Tatum enables the franchise to add their 18th title, everything is futile,

“Others are coming and they are going to render him obsolete. As Perkins has told us many times before, in Boston we talk in title, not Regular Season stuff.”

Smith even criticized HC Joe Mazulla for his team’s status at this stage and claimed that the former Celtics coach Ime Udoka was better for the team. The Celtics have drawn flak for their repeated uninspiring performances during the postseason. Celtics legend Paul Pierce was also upset after their Game 2 loss.

Paul Pierce sounded off on Jayson Tatum and Co.

On ‘UNDISPUTED’, Paul Pierce lamented his former team’s embarrassing loss against the Cavs. He claimed that one among Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum would need to show up with a big effort to sustain their championship goals. Therefore, despite having unparalleled depth, he believes the team is high-and-dry if both its superstars are underperforming,

“Our stars didn’t play as superstars. When you got two superstars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, one of them gotta be great, at least one of them.”

While showcasing his disappointment, the Truth added that he is a “little concerned” but believed that the alarm bells have not gone off yet. However, he admitted that the Celtics had become “complacent” after their dominant Game 1 win and underestimated Donovan Mitchell and Co.

At any rate, the squad has drawn severe criticism despite two losses in the last seven games. It indicates the high standards they have set in the league. They did fizzle out against the Jimmy Butler-less Heat in Game 2 and the pattern seems to have repeated in this series. It won’t be surprising if Tatum and Co. refuse to lose from here onwards.