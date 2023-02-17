“Chuck, You Suck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Attempts to Start A Chant Against Charles Barkley Are Thwarted By Fans in Attendance

In anticipation of the upcoming All-Star weekend, the entire crew of NBA on TNT is already in Utah. The dynamic duo of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal was already in a celebratory vibe ahead of the important event. The legendary banter that has become the signature of this duo was on full display tonight.

The two went back and forth the entire time. In the end, O’Neal, after questioning Barkley’s spelling abilities, attempted to influence the gathered crowd. He started the custom ‘Chuck, you suck chants’ to hype up the fans. However, O’Neal’s attempts failed miserably.

Shaq tried to start a ‘Chuck you suck!’ chant and it finished off as a ‘We Love Chuck’ chant for Charles Barkley 😂❤️ (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/6wxF0FF4a2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Promises to Remove Clothes if Charles Barkley Rightly Spells ‘Precautionary’ on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Chuck, you suck’ chant hilariously fails

The bond O’Neal and Chuckster share is, for the lack of a better word, complicated. They are exactly like two best friends who appreciate each other with exceptional banter and pranks.

The banter and arguments often start when O’Neal and Chuck disagree on something. Such disagreements eventually lead to them bickering and roasting each other. Once the bickering starts, Shaq and Chuck become capable of taking the banter to a whole different level.

Tonight was no different. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, along with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, were in Utah ahead of the All-Star weekend. The ‘conflict’ between Shaq and Chuck started when the crew was discussing the potential outcomes of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury.

After the initial argument over whether Chuck knew how to spell precautionary or not, Shaq decided to revisit one of his favorite rituals starring the Chuckster: he started the ‘Chuck, you suck’ chant in hopes the crowd of fans will follow him. However, the trick turned against Shaq because the crowd ended up chanting ‘Chuck, we love you.’

Shaq’s chant has worked against Charles Barkley previously

In all honesty, this is a big win for Chuck. After all, O’Neal has used this same chant on a previous occasion. Back when the Warriors were making that incredible playoff run in 2022, Barkley was completely against GSW and their fans.

Shaq took advantage of the situation at hand and started the chant. Unfortunately for Barkley, the Warriors fans followed and the chant rose through the crowd. At least fans in Utah do not hate Barkley as much as Warriors fans.

Also read: Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s overnight $400 million windfall, inspires Travis Kelce to team up with Lance Collins for new beverage deal