“In the 80s, Michael Jordan Was Out in the 1st Round!”: Isiah Thomas Gave a ‘Harsh’ Reality Check About MJ’s Early Days Years After ‘Dream Team’ Snub

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had a longstanding beef during their playing days. Thomas firmly believed that it was MJ due to whom he was not included in the 1992 US Olympic team which was dubbed the ‘Dream Team.’ The two legends have often given evidence of their beef. Back in 2016, speaking on the NBA Open Court, Thomas had said that Jordan only dominated in the 1990s, and was contending with first-round Playoff exits during the 80s.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bulls did not have the best time against the Bad Boys of the Detroit Pistons. MJ and the Bulls came up against the Detroit Pistons thrice during the playoffs in late 1980s. However, MJ had to wait until 1991 in order to 1991 to get his first Playoff series win. During his early years, the much-stronger Pistons kept beating the Bulls, something that only changed after Thomas was past his prime.

Isiah Thomas aimed a sly dig at Michael Jordan during NBA Open Court

Speaking on NBA Open Court, the analyst panel was selecting their best rosters for the 1980s. Thomas was asked about Michael Jordan, but suggested that MJ didn’t quite deserve to be in the starting 5.

Advertisement

While MJ won 6 NBA titles during the 1990s, the Bulls struggled against the Bad Boys of Detroit Pistons and were knocked out in the Playoffs thrice. Thomas claimed this as the reason why he didn’t want MJ as a starter:

“He was great in the 90s. He dominated in the 90s. But in the 80s he was out in the first round.”

Thomas then burst into laughter after exchanging glances with Shaquille O’Neal. He rushed toward the Lakers legend to give him a high-5. While MJ fans might not appreciate the take, there is little doubt that Thomas was right in his claim, even though he was by far the only star the Bulls had during this period.

Isiah Thomas was snubbed from 1992 US Olympic Dream Team

Michael Jordan’s beef with Isiah Thomas was one that began early in his career. However, he was only able to dominate proceedings a few years later.

Advertisement

In 1992, he famously decided to play for the US Olympic team after being told Isiah Thomas would not be involved, according to Bleacher Report. Thomas did not see eye to eye with multiple US veterans from the time.

This included the likes of Scottie Pippen and Karl Malone, the former Bulls’ teammate of MJ. Team USA went on to win the gold. The decision to not included Isiah Thomas was not only about his beef with MJ.