“In the playoffs, you gotta guard – Paul George or LeBron James, well not this year”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr takes a jab at the Lakers’ superstar while discussing potential starting lineups

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his potential playoff starting lineups, takes a subtle jab at LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs! After a two-year postseason drought, they have fought their way back to the postseason, and the Dubs roster does not take that lightly. This would be the team’s first-ever playoffs in their new home, the Chase Center.

The Warriors are 50-29 for the season and have 3 games left in the regular season. These three games would be crucial in deciding whether the Dubs end as the 3rd seed or they fall to the 4th. Unfortunately, they’d have to go on without Stephen Curry, who is scheduled to be re-evaluated next on 11th April. However, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole are more than ready to take the Warriors to a strong finish.

Today Steve Kerr and the Warriors sat down with 95.7 The Game and talked about a lot of things.

Steve Kerr discusses playoffs starting lineups, takes a jab at LeBron James

One of the brightest spots for the Warriors this season has been Jordan Poole. After a strong start to the season, he fell off a little, but is back now. Poole has 16 straight games with 20+ points, joining some Warriors’ greats on the list.

During his interview with Steiny and Guru, Steve Kerr was asked if Jordan Poole was going to start during the playoffs. Kerr replied and talked about how Steph’s health is one of the key factors deciding the same, but then went on to say he might start JP.

“When you get into the playoffs and you gotta guard – you name it – Paul George or LeBron, well not this year,” Kerr said with a laugh. “Sorry. Just a subtle jab.”

LeBron James and his Lakers got eliminated from the post-season contention last night. A lot of people have said a lot of things about the same, and Steve did not miss his chance to get a jab in.