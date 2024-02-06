Indulging in Apple’s $3500 Product, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson Engage in a Friendly ‘War of Words’ with One Another

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to being teammates, New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are also close friends who love to rib each other on social media. Their latest attempt at some good-natured banter happened over Apple’s latest product, the Vision headset.

Hart recently got his hands on the $3500 virtual reality headset and apparently enjoyed using it very much. He then posted on X, formerly called Twitter,

“This Apple Vision is kind of fire…yes I’m tweeting this from an Apple Vision.”

Brunson had a hilarious response to Hart’s tweet. The newly selected All-Star tweeted, “There are pros and cons to him owning this.”

However, Hart did not mind Brunson’s jibe at him. He fielded questions on Instagram using the headset and was asked who would win a one-on-one battle between him and Brunson. He candidly responded, “Right now? Probably Jalen. My s**t broke.” When a Knicks fan page asked for an explanation, Hart honestly responded that he wasn’t shooting well of late but was working on it. He’s 23-of-63 in his last eight games.

Hart and Brunson’s back-and-forth on social media is hilarious, and they are bringing it to fans on a larger scale with a podcast. The duo is reportedly launching a joint venture titled ‘Roommates Show.’

Per the show’s Instagram page, the first episode will drop on February 8th, and there’ll be a new one every Thursday. Knicks fans and NBA enthusiasts are undoubtedly excited about the duo showcasing more of their infectious chemistry on a podcast.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s relationship

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s relationship commenced during their time playing together for the Villanova Wildcats. The duo won an NCAA National title in Hart’s junior year and Brunson’s freshman year in college. They spent two seasons together as teammates before Hart declared for the 2017 NBA draft. A year later, Brunson followed suit and became a part of the 2018 draft class.

The duo didn’t cross paths as teammates until February 2023. Brunson was drafted by the Mavericks and joined the Knicks in the 2022 offseason. Hart was picked 30th overall by the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis deal. He spent three years with the team before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. A year later, he was shipped to the Big Apple and was reunited with his good friend.

While Brunson often roasts Hart on social media, he had an incredibly wholesome reaction to the Knicks landing him on trade deadline day in 2023. Their friendship is soul-soothing, and fans hope they can stay teammates for years to come so they can continue enjoying their back-and-forth banter.