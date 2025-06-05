Infamous Celtics HC Rick Pitino Rejects Any Notion Of Following In Tom Thibodeau’s Footsteps As Knicks Coach

Apr 9, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; St. Johnís mens basketball head coach Rick Pitino speaks at a press conference before a pregame ceremony honoring the team at a game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. | Credits- John Jones-Imagn Images

Tom Thibodeau’s five-year reign as head coach of the New York Knicks ended after a 4-2 series loss to Indiana in the recent 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The dismissal came as a shock to many but not to those who had long criticized Thibs for his coaching style.

Despite the achievement of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, New York’s front office fired him, claiming the franchise needed a new direction. “Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future,” President Leon Rose said.

Now, the question everyone keeps asking is: Who will follow in his footsteps? One name that’s already generating buzz is Rick Pinto. But can he carry forward what Tom Thibodeau started? Well, according to Pinto, he doesn’t even want to.

Thibodeau delivered back-to-back 50-win seasons built on effort, grit, and unforgettable moments. This year, his team upset the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the semi-finals. Their clutch performances and old-school energy resonated with their star-studded fanbase, which includes Spike Lee, Joe Budden, and Timothee Chalamet.

Thibodeau also helped reshape the Knicks’ identity after several years of turmoil (to put it politely). Even with the ’90s Madison Square Garden toughness seemingly restored to the delight of their rabid fan base, the team’s failure to reach the NBA Finals ultimately proved fatal for Thibs’ job security.

Pitino, who has had strong ties to the Knicks, was asked about the vacant position left behind by the recently fired Knicks coach ahead of a Guardians vs Yankees game. And he firmly and quickly shut down the idea. “Absolutely not,” Pitino told ESPN.

Explaining himself further, he stated: “I think whoever comes in if he doesn’t get to the finals, it’s going to be deemed an unsuccessful season, so whoever comes in has got so much pressure on them to take this team to the next level because that’s why they’re doing it.”

He believes the expectations and scrutiny surrounding today’s Knicks make it an impossible position. His tone suggested relief, not regret, about choosing to stay in college basketball.

Pitino’s last NBA coaching stint was a disastrous run with the Celtics from 1997 to 2001—one of the league’s most infamous tenures. He finished with a 102-146 record and failed to make the playoffs. During that time, Pitino clashed with veterans, struggled to lead, and missed on drafting or signing star players.

Notably, he traded away future All-Star Chauncey Billups just 51 games into his rookie season, a move Boston fans have never forgiven. And that disasterclass has kept him away from head coaching roles in the NBA since then.

Before his time in Boston, Pitino had coached the Knicks from 1987 to 1989, where he enjoyed early success. He turned around the struggling franchise with an up-tempo system and defensive intensity. The Knicks went 38-44 in Year 1, then 52-30 with an Atlantic Division title. But Pitino shocked fans by bolting for the University of Kentucky after just two seasons.

So, will the Knicks consider getting him back? Unlikely, based on rumors that have linked other, more recent successful coaches in the NBA to the storied franchise.

Michael Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA title, is one of the biggest names in the coaching rumor mill. Other notable candidates include Jason Kidd, the current Dallas Mavericks coach, and Ime Udoka, formerly of the Celtics and now with the Rockets. However, the chances of Kidd or Udoka joining the Knicks seem highly unlikely.