“Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight vs Dallas Mavericks?”: Golden State Warriors release injury report for the forward ahead of matchup against Luka Doncic and Co

Golden State Warrior’s injury report update reveals the availability of veteran forward Andre Iguodala ahead of clash versus the Mavericks.

On Wednesday, January 5th, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Warriors are on a two-game winning run after defeating the Miami Heat 115-108 and improved to 29-7 on the season claiming the top spot in the Western Conference ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks have climbed above.500 for the season with their third win in a row, and are now 19-18. This will be the first time this season that the two clubs will meet. Both clubs will be looking to win their season series, which should make for an exciting matchup.

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s clash as the warriors look to welcome key members of the squad such as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman who are both returning after long-term injuries had sidelined them for a while.

Andre Iguodala listed as questionable for the Warriors’ game tomorrow night in Dallas. Right knee soreness. Missed the Miami game because of it. No other injury report surprises. No Warriors players in protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2022

NBA starting lineups: Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks?

The Golden State Warriors have surprised everyone this season and are one of the league’s best offensive and defensive teams. In fact, they have done so despite missing key players such as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. The Warriors have rallied around leader Stephen Curry who has guided the team to the best record in the league. The 3x NBA champion has led from the front with consistent MVP-level performances.

The Warriors have also been hit by the Covid-19 outbreak in the league once again. However, they are set to receive a major boost to the squad with the return of Klay Thompson for the first time since the 2019 NBA finals. Iguodala has been listed as questionable for the clash against the Mavericks and is awaiting his return to the court after missing recent games.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will resume their budding backcourt partnership. Furthermore, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will most likely feature in the starting lineup for the Warriors. Kevon Looney will resume his impressive role at the center position for now.

The Dallas Mavericks saw the return of Luka Doncic earlier this week who will share the backcourt with Jalen Brunson. Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber will assume the forward positions. Meanwhile their Latvian Superstar, Krsitaps Porzingis is likely to be replaced by Dwight Powell at the 5.

One of the marquee matchups on Wednesday night is the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks. With both teams on a winning streak, this should be an exciting game. However, given their superior roster strength, the Golden State Warriors will fancy their chances of winning.