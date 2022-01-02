“Stephen Curry in 2021 really had one of the best years in NBA history”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW MVP joins Michael Jordan and James Harden to achieve a special feat

Stephen Curry finished 2021 as only the 3rd player in history to record 2,700+ points, 400+ rebounds, and 400+ assists in a calendar year.

At the age of 33, Stephen Curry is playing some of the most incredible basketball of his career. And the year 2021, was one of his best ones. The Warriors MVP finished the 2020-2021 season with a career-best 32 points (clinching his 2nd scoring title), 5.8 assists, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He started the 2021-2022 campaign right where he left off the previous one. In the first 3 months of this campaign, The Baby-faced Assassin has already put up 27.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Stephen Curry stats since January 1, 2021. 91 games played: (61 wins / 30 losses)

▫️31 PPG • 6 AST • 6 REB • 1 STL

▫️47 FG% – 42 3P% – 91 FT% • 60 eFG% What a year it’s been for Steph Curry, can’t wait for what 2022 holds! #StephenCurry #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y1IJjkAFfz — dubs  (@StephenCurey) December 31, 2021

Only a few have managed to achieve what the 3-time champ has accomplished last year. In the calendar year 2021, Chef Curry recorded a grand total of 2,796 points, 499 rebounds, and 523 assists. This makes the 3-point GOAT shooter only the 3rd player in NBA history to record 2,700+ points, 400+ rebounds, and 400+ assists in a calendar year. The other two players to achieve this – Michael Jordan (1987, 1988, 1990) and James Harden (2019)

Also Read: Warriors’ superstar knocks down 24-consecutive 3-pointers as he warmed up before the Dubs took on the Utah Jazz

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry joins Michael Jordan and James Harden as only the 3rd player in a historic feat

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Another fine example of why Steph was MVP last year and will be this year. — The Tao of Babbel (@WilliamBabbel) January 1, 2022

61-30 record. Weird year with Covid and way it started but overall Steph has played as well as he ever has. https://t.co/JJOnoCArFO — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 1, 2022

I feel like this is the best year of Curry of his career — .K (@Currys_Turn) January 1, 2022

imagine if curry did make playoffs last year — bıktım ulan- down bad (@bktmulan2) December 31, 2021

With 507 threes, Curry also finished 2021 with the most number of 3-pointers hit. He eclipsed his own record of 468 3s set back in 2016.

Most 3s In A Calendar Year*, NBA History 1. Stephen Curry, 2021 … 507

2. Stephen Curry, 2016 … 468

3. James Harden, 2019 … 445

4. Stephen Curry, 2015 … 436 *Including Reg. Season, Play-in, Playoffs pic.twitter.com/QzG2tRjFRT — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 31, 2021

Also Read: Nikola Jokic dishes huge compliments to the GSW MVP while naming him the “most impressive player” in the NBA

Stephen Curry started 2022 with a huge performance dropping 28 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds in the 123-116 win over the Denver Nuggets. If Curry continues to lay the way he has been performing, there is no doubt that 2022 will also be a successful year for Steph.