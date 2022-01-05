“We have faith in DeMar DeRozan whenever he has the ball in his hands”: Lonzo Ball explains why he picks his Bulls teammate to win the 2022 MVP honors

Amid his incredible campaign, Lonzo Ball reveals why he selects his Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan as the favorite to win the MVP honors.

Earlier this summer, DeMar DeRozan was highly disrespected by executives and scouts around the league when they voted his signing as the worst offseason move. Not many analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that acquiring DeMar would be a beneficial move for the Bulls franchise. People not only questioned his abilities but also doubted how well he would fit with Zach LaVine.

And early in the 2021-2022 campaign, Deebo has proven his doubters wrong and has been balling on an incredibly sensational level. Apart from being one of the most elite players this year, the 4-time All-Star has been the most clutch player in the league, who also recently knocked down back-to-back jaw-dropping game-winners.

Also Read: NBA Twitter lauds the Suns star for tying Isiah Thomas for recording 98 15-assists games

While some believe DeMar should get selected to the All-NBA team or win the Most Improved Player honors, Lonzo Ball is one of many who is of the opinion that the former USC Trojan should not only be in the MVP conversation but also win the prestigious award.

“DeMar DeRozan is showing everybody that he should definitely be MVP this year”: Lonzo Ball

After Nikola Vucevic expressed his opinion on DeRozan lifting the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, Lonzo too revealed why DeMar’s performance so far this season makes him an MVP favorite. Before the Bulls-Magic tip-off, Zo said:

“DeMar has been a star in this league for a long time, and I think this is probably his best year, to me,” Ball told reporters after Monday morning’s shootaround. “He’s showing everybody that he should definitely be MVP this year.”

The eldest Ball brother further explained how the team felt comfortable with the 6-foot-6 guard having the rock in his hands during the clutch situations.

“He’s our go-to guy. We always have faith in him when he has the ball in his hands, and as you can see, he comes through for us pretty much every time,” Ball said. “And he gives everybody kind of that calm demeanor and helps everybody sail the ship to where it needs to go.”

Also Read: Ja Morant’s performance against the Cavaliers has NBA Twitter in awe of him

Averaging a staggering 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, the 2-time All-NBA player is having one the best seasons of his 12-year career. While it may be way too early to term him an MVP over the likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic, Deebo has definitely earned himself an All-Star and All-NBA selection.