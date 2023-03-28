Is Andrew Wiggins Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Champion

Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of a feisty match-up vs the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors need to do everything they can to win. The playoff race is only getting tighter and they need all personnel. While almost everyone is fit, one name is repeatedly omitted from the team sheet. Fans want to know when will Andrew Wiggins return.

Andrew Wiggins is still out of the Warriors line-up with a prolonged absence. There is no news of his return and it is yet to be seen whether the all-star guard will be back in time for the playoffs.

His fiery offense and staunch defense were key in helping the Warriors win the championship last year. He was arguably their second-best player on the team. But where is the Canadian All-Star?

Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs the New Orleans Pelicans? Golden State Warriors release injury report for 2022 NBA Champion

As per the latest injury report, the Golden State Warriors have still listed Andrew Wiggins as out. There is no clear timeline for his return and the reason for his absence is listed as “personal reasons”.

While there is a certainty that no affliction ails him, we hope that he is keeping well, both physically and mentally.

Draymond Green (neck soreness) and Jordan Poole (left wrist soreness) are both probable for tomorrow’s Warriors game against the Pelicans. Gary Payton II isn’t even on the injury report, which is a great sign. Andrew Wiggins remains out — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 28, 2023

Aside from Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are both listed as probable for the game. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are not listed on the report either.

Andrew Wiggins’ debacle in the 2022-23 season

Wiggins hasn’t played much this whole season, in fact, with the last game over, Wiggins has now missed 19 straight games. The probable reason?

Well, we don’t know yet. There were rumors that his partner Mychal Johnson was allegedly cheating on him. And the salt to the wound would be that it was his best friend she was having an affair with. There were also more rumors that his daughters are not his own.

However, almost all of these have been dismissed by Mychal herself. She has come to the staunch defense of their relationship and has disproven this theory.

It looks as though there is no unclear answer on Andrew Wiggins’ return.