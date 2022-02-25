“Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!”: Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them

Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum speaks up on the Zion Williamson situation, asks media to back off of the 2019 #1 pick

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing a long game currently. At the trade deadline, the Pelicans added CJ McCollum to their lineup. They now have CJ, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas in their lineup, and Zion Williamson making his way back from injuries.

In his first few games with the Pelicans, CJ has been marvelous. He has averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, on 51% shooting.

Why is nobody talking about CJ McCollum post-trade? He’s had the best performances of any of the guys that got moved. Averaging 26/7/5.5 on 51% from the field. Short video w/ audio commentary below 👇 pic.twitter.com/tG3I4pGdNz — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) February 16, 2022

Also Read: “Brandon Williams is only 3,083 3-pointers away from tying Stephen Curry for the record”: A hilarious graphic is displayed as the rookie knocks down his first career 3-pointer during the GSW-Blazers clash

One thing that has been in the limelight this entire season for the Pelicans has been Zion Williamson. Initially, Zion was expected to be back with the team in November, but that got delayed to February. Now, it is uncertain when the big man from Duke would suit up for the team next. Recently, he was under fire for not making contact with CJ and the rest of the new additions to the squad, since they joined the Pels.

CJ McCollum steps up and defends Zion Williamson, tells media to back off

For his first video message as a Pelican, CJ McCollum chose to talk about quite a few things. He discussed his All-Star break, his relationship with Damian Lillard, the NOLA community, and finally, Zion Williamson.

Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts #Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/o558Cn1QQv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 24, 2022

Talking about Zion, CJ said,

CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: “Leave the young fella alone, man. He’s trying to rehab in peace, right, and get himself ready to get back. We spoke and I’ll speak to him next week to catch up with him. He’s a very talented player and he’s going through a lot.” 1/2 — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) February 24, 2022

He continued, and said,

“And you guys have put him on the spot, on the daily. I think he’s just trying to recover on his own time and really focus on his rehab. I’ve been injured before so I know what it’s like — you feel disconnected, you feel away, you wish you could be out there.” 2/3 — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) February 24, 2022

“Mentally & physically, it’s tough on the body & then you’ve got to read about yourself all the time. I know it’s frustrating. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. We’re going to get along very well and continue to build our relationship. I’ll be here for him when he needs me.” 3/3 — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) February 24, 2022

Also Read: “Devin Booker is going 75% from mid-range in the clutch this season”: Suns All-Star steps up in the absence of Chris Paul, added responsibilities do not take his clutch gene down

Well, from what CJ said, it sounds like he’s trying to convince everyone that things are chill in NOLA. There were reports of tension within the franchise, but McCollum sounds like he’s trying to diffuse them. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things go.