Basketball

“Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!”: Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them

"Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!": Pelicans' star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful": When Shane Warne slammed the spectators for spitting racial slurs on Mohammad Siraj
Next Article
"An end to Chadwick's dream of making it to Formula 1?": Jamie Chadwick cites funding problems as the reason behind her return to W-Series despite winning the Championship twice
NBA Latest Post
"Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!": Pelicans' star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them
“Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!”: Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them

Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum speaks up on the Zion Williamson situation, asks media to back…