Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against The Celtics (Jan 6th)? Mavericks Release Injury Update On All Star Forward

Amidst their struggle to win a game recently, the Mavericks will be facing one of the strongest teams in the league, the Celtics at the TD Garden tonight. They have lost their last three games and are desperate to stand back up on their feet. With the recent blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis, the Mavs can be hopeful for a change in the outcome.

Unfortunately, AD has been featured on the injury report. Since his trade on 2nd February, fans have been awaiting his Mavericks debut.

AD is listed as ‘Questionable’ on the injury report due to abdominal muscle strain. He is listed alongside Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, and P.J. Washington, all of these players are ‘Out’ for the next game. AD hasn’t been on the floor since last Tuesday when the Lakers played the Philadelphia 76ers in an away game.

He suffered an abdominal strain during that game and was taken out after only 10 minutes on the floor. At the time, the Lakers said that it would take him a week to come back into action. So, by that timeline, it’s possible that AD can make his Mavs debut against the Celtics tonight. As per Marc Stein, the Mavs are hopeful for his debut tonight.

Dallas remains hopeful Anthony Davis (abdomen) can make his debut Thursday in Boston but also concedes it may have to wait for Saturday against Houston.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have weighed Saturday's matinee against Indiana for Luka Dončić's debut.

More: https://t.co/f3fN5f8S8s https://t.co/Qsy8BJzkoJ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2025

Before being shockingly traded to the Mavs, Davis was on a great run. In the last full game that he played for the Lakers, he dropped 42 points with 23 rebounds and two assists against the Hornets. In this season so far, he is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 42 games.

The following players did not fully participate in today's Dallas Mavericks practice in Philadelphia: P.J. Washington (personal)

Anthony Davis (abdominal strain)

Dwight Powell (right hip strain)

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture)

Caleb Martin (trade pending) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 5, 2025

Before the Mavs traveled to Boston for their upcoming game, AD was seen getting his shots up at practice. Although he didn’t participate in the full practice drill with the team, seeing AD back in action was a positive sign. If he misses tonight’s game against Boston, his debut will likely be at home on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.