“I Don’t Know If That Means I’m Better Than Michael Jordan”: Jaime Jaquez Jr Reflects On His Brilliant Night On NBA Christmas In Heat Win Over 76ers

Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the Miami Heat’s Christmas Day Game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaime Jaquez Jr used this moment to step up and lead the side to their first win on 25th December since the 2020-2021 season. Recording a career-high of 31 points, Jaquez lodged more points in his Christmas Day debut than Michael Jordan did. Hilariously, the Heat rookie compared himself to the Chicago Bulls legend during the press conference.

With Jimmy Butler sidelined with a calf injury, Erik Spoelstra brought on Jaime Jaquez Jr to start the contest. Not allowing the team to feel the absence of Jimmy Buckets, JJJ chose the best day to put up a historic performance. Playing for 39:28 minutes, the 6ft 6” forward recorded 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading the Florida side to a 119-113 victory.

Jaquez Jr has now recorded the seventh-most points scored by a rookie on Christmas Day, trailing the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (45), Walt Bellamy (35), LeBron James (34), Bill Cartwright (33), Patrick Ewing (32) and Oscar Robertson (32).

Michael Jordan scored 30 points on his Christmas Day debut. With Jaquez Jr putting up more points than the GOAT, the 22-year-old cheekily compared himself to the latter.

“Even being in that conversation is crazy. Really no words. You said Michael Jordan only had 30. So, I don’t know if that means I’m better than Michael Jordan,” Jaime Jaquez Jr said in the postgame conference.

Immediately after comparing himself to His Airness, the former UCLA Bruin reminded the reporters that he was a Jordan Brand-signed athlete. Of course, Jaquez is going to have a fun conversation regarding this comment, the next time he meets the boss.

Jaime Jaquez Jr has been one of the most impressive rookies

The Draft Class of 2023 has been filled with talented youngsters. While Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are performing at a completely different level as compared to their peers, Jaime Jaquez Jr isn’t very far behind.

30 games into the 2023-2024 season, Jaquez has established himself as an integral part of the Miami Heat rotation. Currently, the youngster is putting up 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, and has jumped up to the #3 position on the latest rookie ladder.

Jaquez’s notable performance has received a lot of praise. Especially, from personalities from the basketball community. JJ Redick has been one of the esteemed names to constantly gush over the Heat forward.

After the Heat-76ers Christmas Day battle, the ESPN analyst highlighted the impressive stats that Jaquez was putting up in his last 17 outings.

The Miami Heat are currently 5th in the West with an 18-12 record. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading a squad with capable role players like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and others, the Heat can comfortably establish themselves as a title contender. Even though the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are touted as the powerhouses in the East, this Heat squad is well-equipped with enough firepower to upset any team in the association.