Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Issue Injury Report for $130 Million Star Before Game Against Sacramento Kings

Anthony Davis is expected to be out with back spasms, as the injury crisis takes a toll on the Lakers ahead of the 1st pre-season game!

2020 saw Anthony Davis hit the peak of his decade-long NBA career. The nine-time NBA ‘All-Star’ was a Top 5 player in the league and was pivotal in the Lakers walking away with their first NBA championship in the LeBron James era. Not to mention, it was their first NBA title since 2010.

Davis’ performance during the 2020 Playoffs, is right up there with one of the best posts season campaigns from a player since the 2000s.

An anomaly on the defensive end, ‘AD’ was a great outlet on the offensive end. With the offense running through him, Davis was integral to the ‘Purple and Gold’ pulling away from their opponents when the going got tough.

AD can be a remarkable player on his day. When healthy his productivity is simply unfathomable. But alas, the last two campaigns, have been unfortunate for the 29-year-old.

Also read: “I’m His Best Friend, I Don’t Care What He Says”: LeBron James’ Candid Confession on Teammate Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is doubtful for the pre-season opener against Sacramento Kings

With the upcoming campaign on the horizon, the one half of the Lakers’ protagonist, is suffering from lower back tightness ahead of their pre-season game. Anthony Davis remains the Lakers’ best hope to propel their chances at an NBA championship

Since, the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship-winning campaign, he has gone on to face recurring injury-stricken seasons, rendering him incapable of competing effectively on a nightly basis.

The 2020-2021 campaign, witnessed Davis suffer a calf/Achilles injury. The Achilles injury sidelined him for more than half a season, wherein he played just 36 games for the Lakers.

That would’ve been alright, had the final injury, a groin strain, not occurred in the postseason, when the franchise needed him the most. Needless to say, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It was transparent that the team was banking on Davis.

Fast forward, to the 2021/2022 season. What began as a start to an optimistic season, would soon shatter the hopes of supporters, when Anthony Davis wound up getting injured, having suffered a sprained MCL. Tough break for the American.

In the wake of which, following a triumphant return, he would once again be halted in his campaign. This time, it transpired at the hands of a mid-foot sprain, after coming down on Rudy Gobert in the lane.

Do you think Davis will be back in time? Will he be able to complete his goal of playing all 82 games? And more importantly, can help the Lakers capture a title this season?

Also read: “I Want To Be Able To Play All 82-Games”: Anthony Davis Plea to Lakers Nation