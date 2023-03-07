WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Destroys Los Angeles Clippers With a Career-high 61/23 Game on His 28th Birthday

LeBron James might have multiple terrific games on his birthday but a former Los Angeles Lakers legend still indisputably has the best birthday performance of all time, and it’s none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

One of the NBA’s most dominant players of all time didn’t just win his first championship at the turn of the century, he also achieved his career-high, that too, on the night of his 28 years ago.

When Shaquille O’Neal put up 61 points and 23 rebounds on his birthday

23 years ago, when the now 51-year-old turned 28, he had his career-best game as a return gift for his fans to remember forever. Playing against the Clippers, The Big Aristotle was pissed at the LA team for denying him some tickets he wanted for his friends and family.

It was a road game for the Lakers at Staples Center, as the Clips share the home court with the Purple and Gold. Shaq made sure he made them pay the best way he could, putting up 61 points and getting 23 boards in a 123-103 beating.

Happy 51st birthday to the man with many nicknames and arguably the most dominant player in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal 🥳💪 Here’s a look back at when he dropped 61 points and 23 boards on his 28th birthday vs. the Clippers!pic.twitter.com/iQbgKMem00 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 6, 2023

That year, and the following two to come, were his and the Lakers’ years.

2000—the year O’Neal put the Los Angeles Lakers back on top

After Magic Johnson’s abrupt retirement from the game of basketball in 1991 following his HIV diagnosis, the Lakers franchise went downhill. But they rose from the ashes soon. In 1996, they signed Shaquille O’Neal to the biggest contract ever, and also traded for a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant.

It took just 3 years for that duo to become arguably the greatest duo of all time and lead the Lakers to 3 consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. O’Neal swept the Finals MVP awards in all those championships and established himself as the best player in the league at the time.

