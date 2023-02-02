Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Lakers Release Injury Update For 6ft 10” Star

Jan 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates at the end of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of yet another turbulent season. Like the past few seasons, yet again, injuries have gotten the better of LeBron James and co. Despite the King’s incredible season, having played without Anthony Davis, the LA-based franchise fell down to the 13th spot in the West.

However, AD made his return to the team’s lineup this past week when the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs. A 21-point, 12-rebound double-double performance was followed by a 16/10 double-double night in Boston and later a 27-point outburst at the Madison Square Garden.

There is no denying that the Purple & Gold are a much better group with the former Kentucky Wildcat on the squad. And with Darvin Ham’s boys trying to get themselves out of the hole they currently are in, the Brow’s availability against the Indiana Pacers will be of huge importance.

Anthony Davis listed as Probable against the Indiana Pacers

The 6-foot-10 star went down with a foot injury back in December. And ever since his return, the front office has been doing everything in its power to completely help him heal that right foot.

Just like the last few games, Davis has been mentioned on the team’s injury report. The 29-year-old is listed as Probable due to the right foot stress injury. The likes of Patrick Beverley (Probable), LeBron James (Questionable), and Austin Reaves (Out) are all also mentioned on the team’s latest injury report.

Seems as if the Lakers are going to be massively shorthanded in their clash against the 10th-seeded Eastern Conference team.

Lakers status report heading into the Pacers’ game pic.twitter.com/K0uYwz7w5M — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) February 1, 2023

Yes, Anthony has missed out on quite a few games this season. However, his numbers have been excellent in the games he has suited up for. In Year 10, the 4-time All-Defensive member has been averaging 26.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

