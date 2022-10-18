Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Lakers Issue Injury Report for Their Star Big Ahead of 2022 NBA Opening Night

Lakers’ big Anthony Davis has plans to ruin Warriors’ Ring Night, but he might just have to hope for it from the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers have quite the schedule to kick start their 2022-23 NBA season. On Opening Night, they take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors. Next up, they’d head home and take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a Battle of L.A.

The Lakers are facing the Dubs on the opening night for the second straight time. Last season, the Dubs got the upper hand, as Stephen Curry dropped a triple-double to secure a 121-114 win. However, this time, the Lakers want to rain on the Dubs’ parade and hand them a loss on Ring Night.

Anthony Davis talked about the same, as he spoke to the press after practice yesterday. Now the question remains whether AD would be present on the court to hand the Dubs a defeat, or would he be back in street clothes?

Also Read: “It’s Always Good to Spoil a Ring Night”: Anthony Davis Issues Warning to Stephen Curry and Co Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Opening Night

Anthony Davis has been listed as probable for Opening Night

Anthony Davis doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to staying healthy. In the two season since the Bubble Championship, Davis has played only 76 games out of 154(49.3%).

While Davis aspires to play all 82 games this season, everyone knows that even if he stays healthy, Coach Ham won’t let him do so. However, AD staying healthy is a different ball game altogether. It hasn’t even been 20 days since the preseason action started, and we’re seeing AD on the injury report for the 4th time.

AD is listed as probable with lower back soreness, the same injury that kept him sidelined from the final preseason game against the Kings.

Injury report tomorrow against Golden State. Notably Russell Westbrook is PROBABLE after leaving the preseason finale with left hamstring soreness: pic.twitter.com/5hvdMoL980 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 18, 2022

The big is listed as probable for tomorrow, but from what indications we’ve gotten so far, he will suit up. It remains to be seen if he can replicate the success he had against the Dubs in the lone preseason win the Lakers had this season.

Also Read: “Bay Area Don’t Claim Malika Andrews!”: Warriors’ Twitter Blasts ESPN Reporter for Picking KD and Giannis Over Stephen Curry

AD exploded for 28 points against the Warriors in their last meeting

The Dubs and the Lakers last faced off on the 9th of October, as the Purple and Gold made their way to Chase Center for a preseason matchup. A lot of key players from both sides were missing. However, one thing we did see that day was Anthony Davis being dominant.

Davis was toying around with the Warriors’ bigs and having his way in the post. He ended the night with 28 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block in 21 minutes of action. The Lakers would hope they see more of the same tonight.

If the Lakers want to return to the playoffs, AD staying healthy and contributing will play a major factor in the same.

Also Read: “I Had a Dream About Spanking Kobe Bryant”: Phil Jackson Once Dreamt of Spanking Black Mamba Amid Lakers Losing Streak