“She Was About to Have Her Baby”: Anthony Edwards Revealed the Role Sister Antoinette Had in Georgia Becoming His Choice of College

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls on October 19, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: OCT 19 Timberwolves at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23101810

As a high school player, Anthony Edwards was a five-star recruit. Surprisingly, he chose Georgia over heralded programs of Florida State, Kentucky, Kansas, and North Carolina. Recently, he went to the Boardroom channel and discussed why he made the choice.

Advertisement

The Atlanta native mentioned that the Georgia college was “right up the street.” Apart from that, he stated, ”My sister was about to have her baby, my nephew. I ain’t try to get her on the plane, so she can just drive in the car and drive 45 minutes and be there.” Edwards has been close to his sister Antoinette because she had helped raise him.

Advertisement

When asked if he knew that he would be one and done in the college, he straightaway agreed with the notion. It is not a surprise considering five-star recruits want an early pathway in the NBA just after a year. It has a model that has worked for many top-level players. During his solitary year with Georgia Bulldogs, he averaged 19.1 points per game and 5.2 rebounds on 40.2% shooting.

He was the SEC Freshman of the Year and also notched the second-team All-SEC honors. He was one of the top five candidates for the Jerry West Awards, which is for the top NCAA Shooting Guard. Unsurprisingly, he was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA draft. And, all of it was made possible with the help of his siblings.

Anthony Edwards was helped by his brothers and sister

When he was 14, Edwards lost his mother Yvette. Her grandmother had also died around that time and things became complicated for him. Since he was the youngest, ANT was raised by his three older siblings. Antoinette took charge of the family while brothers Bubba and Antoine also acted as his support. Bubba sparked his interest in hooping as he was a basketball player.

In a conversation with The Athletic, he stated, ”I wasn’t really a basketball guy growing up, but watching him, I decided to follow in his footsteps. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be up here. I just want to thank him.” They were able to be so close to each other because their mother and grandmother have helped build a tight-knit unit. Because of that, the youngest one in the family is reaping the rewards.

Therefore, his choice of staying home for college makes sense. He wanted to give back to his sister, who needed him during her pregnancy. The Edwards family has held it together amidst various uncertainties.