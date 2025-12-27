Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Nets? Injury Report (December 27th)

After a heartbreaking Christmas loss, the Timberwolves return home and will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards, who almost turned the game around with a 44-point showing to force overtime against the Nuggets, has since picked up an injury.

Edwards injured his shoulder in the first quarter on a reverse layup against the Nuggets, but continued strong before being ejected with 20 seconds remaining in the game after a second technical foul.

According to reports, it’s not really a serious injury that would concern Edwards or the Wolves’ front office, but still, the management doesn’t seem to want to take unnecessary risks. That said, the Brooklyn Nets have won thrice in their last 4 outings and will look to continue that streak against the 5th-ranked Wolves in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have classified him as Questionable for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Brooklyn Nets: QUESTIONABLE

Conley – Rest

Edwards – Right Shoulder Soreness OUT

Shannon Jr – Left Foot Abductor Hallucis Strain — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 26, 2025

Should he miss out tonight, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid are expected to do the heavy lifting. It won’t be the first time they have done that in this fixture in Edwards’ absence.

The last time the Wolves faced the Nets, they won 125-109, thanks to Randle’s 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. McDaniels and Reid had also chipped in with 20-odd points, while Donte DiVicenzo led the scoring with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Meanwhile, as far as the long term effects of this injury on the 24-year-old Edwards are concerned, the Wolves have seemingly chosen to keep it in the dark at this time.