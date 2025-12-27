mobile app bar

Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Nets? Injury Report (December 27th)

Smrutisnat Jena
Published

Anthony Edwards 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

After a heartbreaking Christmas loss, the Timberwolves return home and will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards, who almost turned the game around with a 44-point showing to force overtime against the Nuggets, has since picked up an injury.

Edwards injured his shoulder in the first quarter on a reverse layup against the Nuggets, but continued strong before being ejected with 20 seconds remaining in the game after a second technical foul.

According to reports, it’s not really a serious injury that would concern Edwards or the Wolves’ front office, but still, the management doesn’t seem to want to take unnecessary risks. That said, the Brooklyn Nets have won thrice in their last 4 outings and will look to continue that streak against the 5th-ranked Wolves in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have classified him as Questionable for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Should he miss out tonight, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid are expected to do the heavy lifting. It won’t be the first time they have done that in this fixture in Edwards’ absence.

The last time the Wolves faced the Nets, they won 125-109, thanks to Randle’s 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. McDaniels and Reid had also chipped in with 20-odd points, while Donte DiVicenzo led the scoring with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Meanwhile, as far as the long term effects of this injury on the 24-year-old Edwards are concerned, the Wolves have seemingly chosen to keep it in the dark at this time.

