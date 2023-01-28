“Please Don’t Eat Me, Shaquille O’Neal!”: Pete Davidson Left the Big Diesel Wiping Tears of Embarrassment After Scathing Roasts

Shaquille O’Neal may be one of the most well-known NBA players of all time. However, the man’s fame does not stop there. You see, after doing the number of commercials and movies he has had cameos in, his fame has been elevated to a whole other level.

Today, everyone knows the name ‘Shaq’ in some capacity. And in most cases, it is beyond positive.

However, why should a person be allowed to stay at the top for too long? No, at some point, you have to bring them down a couple of pegs. And on one occasion, Comedy Central asked Pete Davidson to do it.

And let’s just say he damn sure did it better than anyone else ever could.

Also Read: “Nobody could see me but Michael Jordan & Mitch”: J.R. Rider Opens Up About His All-Star Snubs For Kobe Bryant & Other Lakers

Pete Davidson’s flurry of roasts for Shaquille O’Neal was beyond belief

Pete Davidson is one of the greatest comedians in the history of the profession. And perhaps one of the biggest reasons for that is the man is not afraid to get down and dirty with his jokes.

So, when he roasts somebody, fans can likely expect some hilarious dark and dirty humor.

Still, if there were any expectations, Pete Davidson surpassed them all when it was his turn to roast Shaquille O’Neal.

Just take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

We don’t know if Pete Davidson played baseball or not, but we do know this.

The man hit the longest homerun on Shaquille O’Neal.

How tall is Shaquille O’Neal?

When Shaquille O’Neal was getting roasted, a large chunk of his jokes about his insane size. But how tall is the man really?

Well, the man is reported to be 7’1”.

So yes, he truly is a giant among humans.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Know Ball?”: Kevin Durant Criticizes 4x NBA Champion For Ignorant Statement