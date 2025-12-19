Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Injury Report (December 19th)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are about to face the toughest challenge this season when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. And while they seem as prepared as one can be, their star guard Anthony Edwards’ availability remains a subject for debate.

Edwards has been dealing with a lingering foot injury and has already missed the last 3 games. To be more precise, he has been on the court since the Timberwolves’ 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Despite his injury, Edwards has remained the mainstay of the Timberwolves’ attack in what is his 6th season in the NBA. Case in point, in his last game, he ended up with 40 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 38 minutes.

In the 20 games he has featured in so far this season, Edwards has averaged a brilliant 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals. So ideally, the Wolves would have liked him to have suited up for opponents as clinical as the OKC Thunder.

The Wolves have listed Edwards as Questionable for the contest, citing the same lingering right foot injury.

According to Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune, Edwards had participated in Friday’s morning shootaround. But his exact status is expected to be revealed by the Wolves closer to the tipoff. Should he play, it would vastly boost the Wolves’ chances against the defending NBA champions.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Right Foot Injury Maintenance OUT

Beringer – G League Assignment

Conley – Right Achilles Tendinopathy

Freeman – Two-Way

Zikarsky – Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 18, 2025

And even if he does play tonight, the Timberwolves will need to upgrade their point guard by exploring a few exciting options. Edwards has taken on the responsibility this season and has more or less excelled at it, but by no means is he an expert in the position.

His talents are better suited for an off-guard position, and with the trade deadline drawing close, the Timberwolves will hope to add a specialist to the squad and make life easy for Edwards.