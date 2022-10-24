Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Nets Issue Availability Report for 3x NBA All-Star

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons played a big role in helping Nets secure a win against the Raptors, but will he suit up to do the same tonight?

The Brooklyn Nets have had a loss and a win to kick off their 2022-23 season. After losing to the Pelicans on opening night, the Nets didn’t lose a second straight game on their home turf. They took on the Raptors and handed them a 109-105 defeat.

Ben Simmons, who played his first game after a season, was shaky against the Pelicans. He only scored 4 points before he fouled out of the game. However, he was better against the Raptors. Ben recorded 6 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks against the Raptors.

Also Read: Chris Paul Makes History and Forms a 20,000 Points and 11,000 Assists Club!

Simmons would like to continue building on his performance and return to his All-Star level. However, for that, he has a long way to go. For now, the question is, will he play tonight?

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?

Ben Simmons is taking on a role in the Nets that’s quite different from the one he had in Philly. There is no pressure on him to handle the ball and bring it up the floor and no stress to score a lot of points. He has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who can do the same.

With this confidence, Ben has to take the chances he gets and solidify the lacking Nets’ defense. To do the same, he needs to stay healthy, and the Nets recognize the same. They haven’t been putting a lot of load on the Aussie star so far, but he knows he needs to show up when need be.

According to the latest injury report released by the Nets, only TJ Warren and Seth Curry are out.

Nets status report for tomorrow in Memphis has just Seth Curry and TJ Warren listed as out. Joe Harris came out of Friday ok it appears. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 23, 2022

Also Read: Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pacers? 76ers Release Injury Report for 7′ Cameroonian Center

That means Ben Simmons will suit up against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

What expectations can we have from Simmons this season?

After the stunts Ben Simmons pulled last season, there were a lot more questions raised about him than there were raised about the Sixers. The 3x All-Star was put under the microscope, and his flaws were flaunted for the world to see.

However, one needs to remember Simmons is just 26 years old and has a long NBA career ahead of him. For people to get over the Sixers incident, Simmons needs to capitalize on this season and return to his All-Star self.

Also Read: What is the “NBA Tanking Silver Issue”? And Why is it Being Enforced Now?

We can expect the Aussie star to play some of the best basketball of his life, as soon as his body adjusts to playing in the league once again.