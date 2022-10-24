Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pacers? 76ers Release Injury Report for 7′ Cameroonian Center

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots from the foul line during the third quarter of the game against the ]San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. San Antonio won 114-105. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is back in form and the 76ers will face off against the Pacers tonight. Can they snatch their first win this season?

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing issues. What kind? We don’t know yet. But given their horrendous start to the NBA season, it looks as though it isn’t a one-and-done scenario.

The team has put up some good performances but the lackluster defense has resulted in a 0-3 start to the season. Can they rescue their campaign before they dig themselves into a deeper hole?

Joel Embiid, last year’s runner-up in the MVP race, started the season in confusing form but has picked up the slack since. Will he play the game against the Pacers tonight?

Also read: “We’re Not Ready to Win Yet, You Can Feel That”: Doc Rivers’ Brutally Honest Take Post Sixers 0-3 Start to the Season

Joel Embiid is fit and ready! 76ers release injury report ahead of the game against Pacers

The 76ers are in fine health and given the woes, they have faced recently, this is good news. As per the last injury report, nobody was injured, and in the game against the Spurs, no player faced issues.

IR 10/22:

[email protected]:

OUT- Barlow (SAS)

-The 76ers have no injuries to report [email protected]:

OUT- Gallinari, R. Williams (BOS); Fultz, Harris, Isaac, M. Wagner (ORL)

-The Celtics say Al Horford (low back stiffness) is OUT

-Jalen Suggs (right ankle sprain) has been ruled OUT, per Orlando — NBA News (@nbanewscentre) October 22, 2022

It looks like the 76ers will be reliant on Joel Embiid to carry the load and take them past the line. And we think it is high time he does that.

Also read: “Sixers 0-3? I thought Goal Was a Championship, Not Victor Wembanyama”: Kendrick Perkins Mocks Joel Embiid and Philadelphia’s Third Straight Loss

How will the 76ers fare after a 0-3 start?

Joel put up quite the stat line last time out. Recording a stunning 40 points and 13 rebounds. He was a force, but it wasn’t enough to lead them past the Spurs.

Joel Embiid tonight: 40 Points

13 Rebounds

3 Assists

56% FG pic.twitter.com/S4ISFQ0p9h — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2022

Tonight’s game might be a little different. The Pacers have only won one game and will face a hungry Joel Embiid and James Harden.

All expectations are on a 76ers win and we think it is the most likely outcome.

Also read: “An NBA Champ and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Cares to Play Defense”: NBA Twitter Destroys Joel Embiid for Not Giving His All as Sixers chase Bucks at Home