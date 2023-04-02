Is Caitlin Clark Dating Anybody And Is The Iowa Hawkeye Gay?

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) stands on the court during warmups prior to the game against the LSU Lady Tigers in the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has taken the basketball world by storm ever since the NCAA Tournament has began. Drawing comparisons to future Hall-of-Famer, Stephen Curry, on a daily basis, the Iowa Hawkeye has proven herself to be one of the top player sin women’s basketball at the collegiate level if not the best.

Clark isn’t only one of the best players in the women’s basketball scene but is also leading her team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, to the NCAA Championship game. the 31-6 2nd seeded Iowa Hawkeyes are facing off against the 33-2 LSU Tigers, led by Angel Reese and Alexis Morris.

Due to the amount of hype that Caitlin has been generating on the court, it has led to quite a bit of the noise following her off the court as well. Many seem to be interested in her personal life but unfortunately for her fans, there isn’t a lot to go off of.

Is Caitlin Clark in a relationship?

Caitlin Clark, despite having hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, is incredibly private with her life. She has two brothers, Blake and Colin, with the former being an athlete himself, playing football. There isn’t a lot of information relating to her younger brother, Colin, however.

As for who Caitlin is dating, it seems as though she isn’t involved with anybody. Her sexuality has also been brought into question with little to nothing known on that front either. This is clearly done on purpose as she doesn’t want any of her off court endeavors to influence what she does when playing basketball.

There is a chance that Clark is indeed seeing someone but of course, this isn’t known to the general public. If this is the case, she will most likely want to reveal who it is when she feels like the time is right. As for now, the sharpshooting superstar is focused on bringing a national championship to Iowa State.

