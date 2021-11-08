Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs New York Knicks? Philadelphia 76ers suffer injury blow as MVP center ruled out due to Covid protocols

Injury problems continue for Philadelphia 76ers as Joel Embiid is expected to miss several games after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols

According to a report relayed by Tim Bontemps, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

He is out indefinitely and will undoubtedly miss their clash against New York Knicks tonight and Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow.

Can confirm Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. The Sixers are already without Tobias Harris, who went into them a week ago today. Philly hosts the Knicks tonight and the defending champion Bucks tomorrow, and currently has the East’s best record. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 8, 2021

The 76ers have managed to cope with several injuries through the season, but Embiid out could spell trouble for them even though they currently boast of the best record in the Eastern Conference at the top seed.

Joel Embiid joins a growing list of players out for Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s season has been plagued with injuries, and Tobias Harris was the latest to be added to the list of those sidelined. The 29-year-old forward tested positive for COVID-19, which raised a lot of alarm bells for the team.

Doc Rivers is also missing Ben Simmons, who is yet to make a decision on his future with the team, even though links of his trade seem not to die.

In addition to these two, Matisse Thybulle has been ruled out due to COVID protocols, while Danny Green’s hamstring is far from a recovery stage. This makes an entire five out of action for the 76ers, who have a tricky set of fixtures ahead of them, starting tonight with the New York Knicks.

That said, they have created some breathing room for themselves, courtesy of a solid start to the season. Embiid posted 30 points, and a brilliant 15 rebounds, as Philly saw off Chicago Bulls 105-114.

Apart from potentially hurting 76ers season, this decision by the NBA could take a significant toll on Embiid’s chances of winning the MVP award. The Cameroonian center is currently one of the frontrunners for the title this season after narrowly missing out on it to Nikola Jokic last season.