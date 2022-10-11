“Never Seen Anyone Change the Game From the Grassroots to the Top”: NBA Champion Matt Barnes Claims Stephen Curry is One of One

No player in the history of the league has quite used the three-point line to their advantage as Stephen Curry has.

Let’s be honest here. When Stephen Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors as their 7th pick of the 2009 draft, no one expected the scrawny 6-foot-3 guard to revolutionize the league forever.

Today, Steph is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and one of the best to ever do it in his position. Using the three-point arc to his advantage, the San Francisco- based franchise’s leader is majorly responsible for making the modern NBA more fast-paced than ever before.

Thanks to his ability to knock down from any spot on the hardwood, The Baby-Faced Assassin attracts numerous defenders as soon as he crosses the half-court line. Being one of the best offensive threats in the league, despite being heavily guarded, Curry manages to drop 40-point bombs at his own will.

Also Read: Sam Cassell Snubs Oscar Robertson and Jerry West to Dish Out High Praises to GSW’s MVP

“You live by the three. You’re gonna die by the three”: Matt Barnes on Stephen Curry

The sharpshooter has built up quite the resume over the span of an illustrious 13-year career. Being considered the greatest marksman we’ve ever seen, Curry has used his smooth jumper to win all the possible silverware – 2 MVPs, 1 ECF MVP, 4 championships, and 1 Finals MVP.

Being the influential athlete Steph is, kids from around the world try to imitate him. Because he makes tough shots look so easy, the youth also prefers pulling up from 30+ feet rather than settling for a midrange jumper.

This is exactly what Matt Barnes talks about in his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. While terming the former Davidson Wildcat a “top 10 player”, the 1-time NBA champ further said:

“He’s a top 10 player. I think he has room to climb. Whether he wins more or not, I don’t think we’ll ever see another Steph Curry. The ability and if you think about it you know there’s very few people that have changed the game during the course of their career.

But who has changed it more than Steph. Me coaching AAU kids now and seeing the kids jacking up, 3 little kids put their shoes on and start shooting from the sideline or half court like they don’t even go in the painting to warm up now, and that’s the Steph Curry effect, and I’ve never seen anyone change the game from the grassroots to the top.”

“When I first came in the league it was inside out basketball. You live by the three. You’re gonna die by the three and Steph and Klay and the Warriors completely changed that.”

Steph Curry doesn’t want the blame to be pinned on him

Matt isn’t the first person who has accused Curry of changing the game, making it more 3-point centric than ever.

Steph has been told numerously that he has “ruined the game”.

As a response, all Curry says is that he didn’t force anyone to take those bad shots. During an appearance on the “Knuckleheads” podcast, the 8-time All-Star defended himself from all the people who attack him:

“Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, tell me I ruined the game. I did not tell y’all to shoot that shot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📌 (@sauceuaig)

Also Read: Stephen Curry Reminisces About his Welcome to the NBA moment