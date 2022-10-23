Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Warriors Release Availability Report for Their Defensive Leader

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half of theme against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green turned up the intensity on both the offensive and defensive end against the Nuggets. Will he do the same tonight?

The Golden State Warriors have split their games to start the 2022-23 NBA Season. After winning against the Lakers on Opening Night, they dropped game #2 to the Nuggets. Even though the Nuggets game was a bad loss, there were positives from that night.

Draymond Green turned up his intensity on the offensive side of the floor, and scored 13 points, going 4-6 from the field, to go along with his nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

This was a great display of what Green is capable of doing. The Kings come to town tonight to take on the defending champions. Now the question that remains is whether Draymond can turn up with the same intensity and whether he will play tonight or not.

Is Draymond Green playing tonight?

It is no secret that Draymond is crucial to the Warriors’ success. He’s been the team’s defensive backbone and a key member of the squad. The Warriors might not have had their four championships if Green didn’t do what he does.

Draymond suffered a back injury last season, which kept him out of play for over two months. Keeping the same in mind, the Warriors coaching and medical staff decided to keep Draymond’s minutes restricted, at least for the start of the season.

Steve Kerr said he expects Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should have their minute restriction lifted to a normal regular season level within a couple weeks. Klay was at 20 in opener, Draymond 25. Maybe a gradual bump Friday vs Nuggets. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 20, 2022

This means that Draymond will suit up against the Kings, but his minutes won’t be what we are used to seeing.

Expectations from Draymond this season

Last year before Draymond got injured, he was on track to win the DPOY honors. Due to him missing over 2 months of actions, Marcus Smart grabbed the honors. However, this season, Draymond might target and win the DPOY award.

He’s due for a contract extension in the upcoming summer, so we can expect Dray to play some of the best basketball of his life. He wants to defend the Dubs’ title, and bring Ring #5, and for that, he needs to be at his absolute best.

We can expect Draymond to turn up the heat on both ends of the floor, just like we saw against the Nuggets.