Paul George Net Worth Took a Small Hit as Clippers Star Made 3 Million Donation for Mental Health 

PG13 lit up Sacramento for 40 points but before that, he also donated $3 million. Paul George net worth might have been used for some good.

Paul George, the talk of the town tonight, at least in California. The Clippers star reminded everyone that he is back and when healthy, he can really carry a team. Without his cast mates, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, PG got the memo and led his team past the line.

Tonight’s performance is an emphatic claim to that. PG wants to remind everyone he was once an MVP candidate. But more importantly that over the years, he has evolved and become a different person.

Just two days ago, he raised money for a cause and put his net worth to a good cause.

Paul George net worth is put to good use as Clippers star donated $3 million to mental health

Paul George, the newest advocate for mental health recently parted with $3 million and put it towards BetterHelp. The goal is to help people in need get free therapy.

Clippers’ star Paul George has partnered with BetterHelp to destigmatize mental health and provide up to $3 million worth of free therapy to people in need. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Cljb4I1wMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

Paul George net worth is $90 million and a $3 million donation is sizable. But he knows its value. He also admitted to having struggled with it himself and stressed the importance of seeking help.

Paul George is giving away $3 million in free therapy to people in need ❤️ “Getting help to better yourself mentally has been extremely important in my life and has allowed me to be the player, father, husband and person I am today.”https://t.co/ufLQtE1ocs — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) October 21, 2022

We can see that the work he has done both physically and mentally is reflective on the court.

Paul George was at his brilliant two-way best tonight!

The forward did it all. Apart from putting up 40, he also made two steals. Two-players like PG13 are rare. The 7x all-star is coveted in the league for a good reason. He was draining threes and making plays all game long.

Paul George 🥵🥵🥵pic.twitter.com/grKXtWWtOe — Camisa 23 | NBA (@camisa_23) October 23, 2022

His stat line put him in an elite bracket and we can’t help but think a lot of that is the result of the mental conditioning that he has done over the last few months. Perhaps years even.

This was the 8th time in Paul George’s career he finished with at least 40 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, and 2 STL. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden are the only active players with more such games. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 23, 2022

It is good to see athletes donating and speaking out on mental health. And while they are still busy with their responsibilites as professional players, they have time to be taking care of their mental states. Paul George is leading the line both on the court and off it too.

