Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Bucks Starting Lineup Looks Promising

Jan 29, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket in the third quarter during game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a historical season. He has become one of the greatest players in the Milwaukee Bucks’ history even with Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s dominance for the franchise.

This season has been quite spectacular for the Greek Freak who is quite possibly playing the best basketball in his career. We are talking about a player who already has two MVPs topping his past seasons. There seems to be no end to the depth of his dominance.

The Bucks are built around Giannis. He is the core that runs the lethal machine Milwaukee has become in the recent past. Fortunately, he will most likely suit up against the Clippers in their upcoming matchup.

Also read: Michael Jordan, who added $256m to his net worth in 2022, earned $28m in 12 Seasons With the Bulls Because of Jerry Reinsdorf’s Reluctance to Pay

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as Probable

Milwaukee’s official injury report has listed Giannis as probable for the upcoming game. Considering his recent troubles with his right knee, his status as probable is promising.

The Bucks’ latest injury report for tomorrow’s game: Giannis (knee)- Probable

MarJon Beauchamp (knee)- Probable

AJ Green (Herd)- Out

Bobby Portis (knee)- Out

Serge Ibaka (NWT)- Out — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) February 2, 2023

Though Giannis hasn’t missed a game since returning on January 23rd, there were still some concerns about his knee. The probable status reflects that the coaching staff is more confident in Antetokounmpo’s ability to play against the Clippers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the active roster, the Bucks will prove to be tough competition for the struggling Clippers. After all, Giannis is not just an offensive monster but also an exceptional defender. He ties up the team perfectly.

Add his recent scoring and rebounding spree to the mix and you have a player who could single-handedly take over the game at any point in time.

Milwaukee’s expected lineup against the Clippers

Mike Budenholzer will most likely start with his usual lineup. The team’s frontcourt will feature Brook Lopez at 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo at 4, and Pat Connaughton at 3.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will make up Milwaukee’s backcourt. Though Middleton is back, he will still see limited minutes and start off the bench.

Also read: “We Have To Stand Up To The Celtics”: Kyrie Irving Lambasts The Nets For Getting Blown Out By Jayson Tatum And Co