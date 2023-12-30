Why is Michael Jordan Shooting Left-Handed in Vinicius Jr’s tattoo? Backstory Behind Bulls Legend’s Iconic Free Throw

Real Madrid star and NBA superfan Vinicius Jr. recently showed off his highly detailed tattoo, which is dedicated to some of the greatest athletes in sports history. The back tattoo that has now gone viral, features iconic images of Pele, Muhammad Ali, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. However, one oddity can be noticed in the representation of MJ.

Some fans wondered why a right-handed MJ is shooting a free throw with his left hand in Vini’s tattoo. This prompted the question, did the tattoo artist mess up the design or is there a story behind the picture?

In this case, the artist may not have committed an error. On the contrary, the representation is based on a real incident.

This story constitutes a significant part of the MJ lore and epitomizes the confidence the Chicago Bulls legend had in himself. During the height of the 1996-1998 three-peat Bulls, His Airness nailed a left-handed free-throw against Dikembe Mutombo and the Atlanta Hawks.

The right-handed Guard decided to make things spicy during a regular season game by shooting with his off-hand. The result? A swish! The play-by-play commentators were mesmerized by this move. Expressing his shock at the unfolding sight, one of the commentators blurted out, “Did you see how he shot that!”

Despite this alluring backstory, it is unclear if either Vinicius Jr. or the tattoo artist were aware of this incident. However, considering his love for the NBA, the 23-year-old may have known about this historic occurrence. MJ has had a deep history of such actions and this wasn’t the first time that he shocked everyone by his eccentric free-throw line style.

Michael Jordan schooled Dikembe Mutombo

In another breathtaking free-throw incident in 1991, MJ shot a free-throw with his eyes closed. Dikembe Mutombo was once again at the receiving end. And this time it was a statement directly against the top-notch defender. A rookie Mutombo and MJ were trash-talking a lot. It prompted the incredible scorer to attempt a free throw with his eyes closed and show the springy rookie who he was dealing with.

Smiling ear-to-ear, the 6x NBA Finals MVP closed his eyes and nailed the shot with a swish again. Therefore, Jordan was known for undertaking such eccentric tasks in the middle of the game. Perhaps, Vinicius Jr. wanted to symbolize one of such moments.