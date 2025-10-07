Ramona Shelburne Compares Victor Wembanyama’s Basketball Approach to Kobe Bryant

Victor Wembanyama’s return to action in the 2025–26 season, after spending months on the sidelines, will be one to watch. He’s expected to come back stronger than ever, not just physically but mentally as well, with a mindset and aura that draw eerie comparisons to Kobe Bryant.

Wembanyama’s 2024–25 season came to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. It was a long road to recovery, but he now looks ready to make a splash in his third season. Ahead of it, Ramona Shelburne said she sees a bit of Kobe in him.

Wembanyama has been surrounding himself with influences that help him grow as a person as well as an athlete. It’s eerily reminiscent of Bryant, who was famously curious and constantly looking to expand his mind.

This was the topic of conversation during a recent panel on ESPN. Shelbourne revealed that she closely followed Wemby’s summer through social media, and was impressed with the different number of activities he got himself into, just like Kobe once did.

“I followed him all summer long on social media,” the NBA journalist admitted. “He was playing soccer in Costa Rica. He’s in China, waking up at 4:30 in the morning, learning Kung-Fu from the monks at the Shaolin Temple. This is something that I have not seen from a superstar since Kobe Bryant.”

It’s not just that he’s staying busy and going on adventures. Wemby is actively making an effort to make his life better. Ramona then mentioned how he’s been seeking advice from NBA legends like Hakeem Olajuwon, as well.

“There’s this genuine curiosity and desire to learn differently. To go to people like Hakeem, to go to the Shaolin Temple and learn different approaches to the game and to life. I don’t even know what his ceiling is, nobody in the league does, but if he’s got a thirst for knowledge to get better-“

“Hakeem said his upside is unlimited,” added Marc J. Spears, who was also a member of the panel.

Olajuwon wouldn’t just say that for no reason. The two-time NBA champ clearly sees greatness in Wemby, and if the San Antonio Spurs star manages to stay healthy and remain present, the sky is his limit.

It feels like Wemby is entering that rare zone where talent meets obsession, but it’s the good kind. He’s chasing knowledge, perspective, and balance. That’s the kind of mindset that separates stars from legends. When you see him modeling parts of his life after icons like Kobe and Hakeem, it’s hard not to believe he’s building something special.

Wemby’s already got the size and skills. Now he’s sharpening his mind to match. The Spurs have been waiting for their next generational player, and it looks like they’ve finally got one who’s taking the journey seriously. With Wemby leading the way, San Antonio’s road back to the top of the NBA is starting to feel inevitable.