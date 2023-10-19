“Was Going Through a Lot”: Lil Wayne Forgives Ja Morant for Ignoring His ‘Helping Hand,’ Considers Response to Deion Sanders’ Tweet a Great Sign

Popular rapper Lil Wayne recently appeared on UNDISPUTED alongside Skip Bayless, Keshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin. Back in 2020, Wayne was sentenced to prison for 8 months due to a weapons possession charge. Speaking of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant’s recent troubles, the rapper had outlined the similarities between himself and the 24-year-old NBA star. Not only did Lil Wayne reach out to Skip Bayless in order to set up a meeting with Morant(Fox Sports), but he also spoke about how he wanted to help the player during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast. While there is little doubt that a conversation could have been helpful for Ja, the Grizzlies star never responded.

Speaking just weeks after the incident, the rapper seemed to have moved on from Ja Morant’s refusal to talk to him. Lil Wayne claimed that he completely understood the rebellious attitude the Grizzlies star showed after the public controversy. However, Morant recently shared a response to a positive message by Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The rapper, who is a regular fixture on Undisputed, said that it was a great sign, and claimed that he could see Sanders’ quote had spoken to the young NBA superstar.

Lil Wayne is not offended by Ja Morant’s refusal to accept his help

Lil Wayne himself plunged into a huge controversy in 2020 after pleading guilty to a weapons possession charge. That, along with the hardship he has gone through in life, meant that he was always very uniquely placed to help Morant from his personal experience. The rapper, however, appeared undeterred by the lack of communication from the player:

“It wasn’t personal…He [Ja] was going through a lot.”

Wayne explained that Morant’s history and the huge fame and wealth he garnered at a young age was bound to influence him:

”“I wish a n—a would tell me something. I look at like [NBA superstar] Zion [Williamson]. People begging him to lose weight and get in better shape, ‘I wish a n—a would tell me something. You know how much money I got, boy? Just like this. [Ja] come from a town of 3,000 people. What y’all expect? You gave him $200 million. I just said a town of 3,000 people. You expect him to be responsible? Now we trippin’.”

On the other hand, Morant recently responded to an inspirational Deion Sanders post. The player seemed thankful for a rather touching quote about success and perspective. Morant claimed that the tweet was right on time and was much needed:

“right on time prime. much needed.”

Lil Wayne only seems intent in ensuring that Morant is on the right path of recovery. He claimed that it was a great sign for him to be communicating with Deion Sanders, even if the communication did not take place directly, or one-on-one, as per ClutchPoints.

ESPN’s Ja Morant piece gives scathing perspective on the player’s downfall

The fact that Morant came from a small town and had a difficult childhood has obviously played a huge role in the controversies surrounding him. The player, apart from his handgun videos, had been involved in a number of other controversies as well.

Having had an incredibly difficult journey until making it big in the NBA, Morant has typically seen it all. From his parents’ tough marriage to a constant struggle in order to “make it”, Morant’s life effectively changed once he entered the NBA. According to ESPN, Morant’s life had seen constant struggles until he made big money and quickly plunged into worldwide fame.

While the downfall has been damaging and slow, the player’s talent has not been questioned by any of his critics. With better discipline, the 24-year-old can easily find himself in the news for all the right reasons once again.