Tyronn Lue Describes His Message to Veteran Clippers Roster Ahead of Crucial 2025–26 Season

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at press conference during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome | Credits- Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to be one of the favorites in the upcoming NBA season, led by head coach Tyronn Lue, a three-time NBA champion with a glittering resume. The 48-year-old seems ready for the challenge, especially after his interview with Lou Williams on media day.

The Clippers already had Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but they strengthened further by adding Bradley Beal and franchise legend Chris Paul. Considering how competitive the Western Conference will be, they’ll need all the firepower they can get.

Lemon Pepper asked Lue what advice he had for veterans like Harden, Leonard, Beal, and Paul heading into the new season. The accomplished coach replied that, for him, training camp had already started during the summer.

“For me Lou, it started this summer. Once we acquired Brad and CP, jus talking to them throughout the summer. Just trying to get everyone on the same page,” Lue stated.

It’s a strong mindset to have. Sure, he didn’t have the guys running drills just yet, but building rapport is just as important.

Lue then addressed the dip in Beal’s performance during his time in Phoenix over the last two seasons, explaining that his numbers were still solid (averaging around 18 points per game) considering he played behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the third scoring option.

“People look at Brad like, ‘Oh yeah he had a down year,’ but when you playing with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and you third, he’s still averaging 18 points a game, shot 50% from the field.”

This reminded him of coaching Kevin Love back in Cleveland and how he had to tell Love what his role with the team would be.

“It’s kind of like Kevin Love having him in Cleveland. Kevin Love was a bad dude, but with Kyrie and Bron I had to talk to K-Love like, ‘Listen man. This is what we need from you. I’m going to get you your touches out of timeouts, different stuff.’ But he sacrificed and was able to win a championship, and I think that’s what happened to Brad over in Phoenix.”

“Getting him back on track where he’s healthy, where he’s comfortable. We gonna need him. We gonna need him to play his game,” added Lue.

Finally, Lemon Pepper wondered how Tyronn felt about having CP3 back in Los Angeles. “It’s full circle. I coached CP when I got moved to the front of the bench with Doc in 2013 when we came in from Boston.”

As if he doesn’t get enough praise, Lue then reminded the world of why having Paul on your squad is always a net positive.

“He knows every position. Defensively, he’s a competitor, he knows how to guard, he knows the rotations. Having that friendship we’ve had since 2013 to now has been great, so having him back now when he’s 40 years old. It’s incredible. Like I said, full circle.”

The Clippers look locked in. With Lue leading a veteran-packed roster, they’ve got both the talent and the mindset to make some serious noise. If everyone buys in and embraces their role, this could finally be the year they turn all that potential into real success.