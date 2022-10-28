HomeSearch

“Stephen Curry, That Was Assault!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Warriors Superstar Celebrating a Big 3 Over Tyler Herro

Raahib Singh
|Fri Oct 28 2022

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a shot next to Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry shot a big three over Tyler Herro to put the Warriors up eight points and lets them hear it!

The Golden State Warriors are home and played hosts to the Miami Heat tonight. After losing their last game to the Suns, the Dubs did not want to rack up another L, as they play their last home game before a 5-game road trip.

The Heat matched the Warriors’ intensity bit by bit. Playing the back end of a back-to-back, the Heat would have liked to build a small streak before heading to Sacramento and then home. However, Stephen Curry had different plans. The Chef put up 33 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a steal as the Dubs secured a 123-110 win at home.

Late in the 4th Quarter, Steph took over, as he made sure the Warriors established a lead big enough to push the Heat away. He put the team up eight points with a huge three over Tyler Herro.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry celebrating a huge shot over Tyler Herro

With around 5 minutes left in the 4th Quarter, Stephen Curry put the moves on last year’s 6th Man of the Year, Tyler Herro.

After he swished the shot for his 26th point of the night, Steph could be seen celebrating the same. This was a celebration we’d never seen before from the Chef. NBA Twitter didn’t take long to react to the same.

Steph’s red-hot start to the season

The 2022-23 season has been uncharted territory for the Warriors. Ever since Steve Kerr took over the team’s coaching, they’ve never had a split start to the season. However, it’s understandable that the team needs a bit to work out their chemistry.

However, amidst all that, there has been one glowing constant. Stephen Curry. The 2022 Finals MVP has started the season red-hot, putting up 30+ points in 4 out of the 5 contests so far.

This has been a key reason for the Dubs securing their 3 wins so far. If the team needs to win, Steph has to keep scoring like he has, and others need to chip in too. From his start so far, the Chef has made it clear. He is here to win, and no matter what happens, he’s going to put his best foot forward every single night.

