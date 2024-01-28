“He was on Demon Time”: Dwyane Wade Approves Gilbert Arenas Story About Heat Legend Hounding His Entire Career For Disrespecting Him

Everyone now knows Dwyane Wade as an absolute legend in the NBA and one of the cornerstones of the Miami Heat’s successes in the previous decade. Drafted as the 5th overall pick in 2003, Wade had to prove his capabilities to be the best in the game to many of his critics and naysayers. Gilbert Arenas learned this hard after trash-talking D-Wade for his poor shooting during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

During Wade’s second season in the league, Arenas was asked about the Heat in an interview, wherein Agent Zero made a grave mistake of taking a jab at the future franchise legend. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap Show, Arenas recalled, “What do I care? Dwyane Wade can’t shoot. We just going to do what the Olympics did to him, just sit in the zone.” Interestingly, Dwyane Wade heard Arenas’ comments, which immediately made the 3x All-Star regret his words.

Arenas tried making amends with D-Wade on a phone call but to no avail. In hope for reconciliation with the Heat star, Agent Zero recalled saying, “You know, these reporters got everything misconstructed. That wasn’t me.” Though Wade acted like he didn’t care, he was preparing for something bigger, to unleash himself against Arenas in their next matchup.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2nQli9gIEx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

When Arenas’ Washington Wizards next faced the Heat, the 3x All-Star had already sensed what was coming for him and his team. Dwyane Wade was on absolute fire and looked extremely motivated during pregame warmups. In that game, Wade finished with 37 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, shooting 11-16 from the field.

“He was on Demon Time,” said Arenas, describing the fury Wade unleashed upon his team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1751631485025796423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wade, moreover, gave his approval to the incident as he shared the video on his Instagram story. He once again proved why he is considered one of the best to play in the league. Such beef between players sure brings out the best in them and creates healthy competition.

“That was the last time I said anything about a player. That man molly whooped me my entire career. I think I was 3-13 against Dwayne Wade,” added Arenas, who still retains this humble lesson that a sophomore D-Wade taught him at the peak of his career.

How did Dwyane Wade compare against Gilbert Arenas during their matchups?

Dwyane Wade kept the grudge of Gilbert Arenas trash-talking him to the press throughout his career. In their 21 games against each other, Dwyane Wade has an 18-3 record against Arenas, including a 4-0 playoff record. Furthermore, when comparing the two players’ stats, things get even more interesting as D-Wade always edged Gilbert Arenas in every department of play.

Dwyane Wade averages 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.2 steals against Arenas, compared to Agent Zero’s meager 21.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In fact, Dwyane Wade has been a significantly better player than Arenas, with more games racking better stats than his rival from the Washington Wizards.