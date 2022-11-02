Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Pistons? Bucks Release Injury Report For Their 2x MVP

Oct 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a foul call in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It is already year ten for the 27-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA. And he has won much more of everything than even LeBron James and Michael Jordan at that age.

Yet, a calendar year after his first and only Championship season, the Greek international has got a lot on his plate to prove that the win against the Suns in 2021 wasn’t just because it was Chris Paul’s team that came out of the West.

Both the 2021 Finalists were eliminated in the Conference Semi-finals last season, which raised several questions about how favorable it was for Giannis and his team that the Warriors and Lakers were both not in shape to compete that year.

With how they have played to open this season, they can again be the team that no one in the NBA feels happy to go against. And for that to realize, their 7ft forward must play all games.

Will he play the game against the 2-6 Pistons tonight, though?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is averaging around 34 pts, 13 reb, 5.5 ast, and 1.7 blk per game winning his team 6-games to start the season, with their last win coming against the Pistons on Monday.

It was a 2-point win for the Bucks but wasn’t a last-possession game. Yet, it was too good a match for Giannis to sit out the rematch, that too in Detroit.

There are no further additions to the bench of the Bucks which already has Middleton, Joe Ingles, and Pat Connaughton. So, the 2x MVP should play tonight.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham and Co will want to get this one and make a statement that has the potential to beat the best in the league, not just come close in a game.

