Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs Memphis Grizzlies? 2021 Champs Milwaukee Bucks release injury report ahead of their first preseason game against Ja Morant and co.

Ahead of the Bucks’ first preseason game against Memphis Grizzlies, the defending Champs release their injury report mentioning the availability of 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2020-2021 NBA campaign was a pretty hectic one. After seven long months, a shortened and more tightly packed season, playing amid a deadly pandemic trying to battle all the health and safety protocols, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks ended up lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Compared to many other teams in the league, who got around 5 months of offseason, the Bucks were one of the two teams who only got less than 3 months of break. And tonight, they are going to be playing their first preseason game of the upcoming 2021-2022 campaign.

The core is pretty similar to last season’s championship-winning squad. However, we will get to see just how deadly does the team look now, with new additions like Grayson Allen, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, and George Hill. However, the one question on every Bucks fan’s mind would be whether or not superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to be sidelined against Memphis Grizzlies with a sore left knee

Back in Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Greek Freak had hyperextended his left knee. Even though he played the entire NBA Finals series against the Suns, and was pretty phenomenal too, the effects of the injury are still not clear to the Bucks franchise.

Understandably, coach Mike Budenholzer has decided to side-line Giannis for their first preseason game. Unfortunately, we won’t even see Khris Middleton too among many other players, who is out with a sore bilateral hamstring.

It’s a busy injury report for the Bucks preseason opener. Giannis – Out, left knee soreness

Middleton – Out, Bilateral hamstring soreness

Portis – Out, left hamstring strain

Ojeleye – Out, left calf strain

Hood – Out, right midfoot soreness

DiVincenzo – Out, left ankle — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) October 5, 2021

However, fans will be able to see the 2020 Olympics Gold medal winner Jrue Holiday in action. Whereas, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams will take on the court for Memphis.

The Bucks-Grizzlies battle will tip-off at 8 PM ET, at the FedEx Forum.