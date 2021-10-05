“Golden State Warriors attempted 69 3-pointers?!”: Dennis Scott left stunned after Stephen Curry and co. attempted the 2nd most threes in a game during the preseason win vs Blazers

During their first 121-107 preseason win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors attempted 69 3-pointers, making it the 2nd most threes attempted in a game.

The NBA preseason is back. And we got to see some of our favourite players in action after several months of inactivity. Yesterday night, there were 9 games, out of which one was a star-studded encounter between Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors going against Dame Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Almost 14,000 were in attendance at the Moda Center for the much-anticipated battle. And as hoped, the pre-season game was as entertaining and action-packed as one could expect it to be. It was indeed a high-scoring battle, with 120 points being scored in the first half alone.

It was GSW who managed to grab the 121- 107 win behind Jordan Poole’s incredible 30-point performance. 2021 MVP finalists Stephen Curry added 13 points, shooting 3/8 from beyond the arc.

Also Read: Raptors fans savagely heckle the 76ers on a sensitive topic during their recent preseason game

What was more incredible was the fact that the 2018 NBA champions managed to attempt a whopping total of 69 three-pointers against Portland, making it the second most threes attempted in a game ever. The first? James Harden’s 2019 Houston Rockets team attempting 70 shots from behind the three-point line.

The Warriors took 69 threes tonight. They never attempted more than 54 in a game last season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 5, 2021

“Golden State Warriors had 69 threes in a pre-season game, why are my hands sweating?!”: Dennis Scott

The Warriors shot 34.8% from the three-point line, hitting 24 of their 69 attempts. Maybe the logic for Steve Kerr is pretty simple – you attempt a berserk amount of three-pointers, you’re going to knock down a berserk amount of three-pointers.

And that’s exactly what Kerr’s mentality is entering the 2021-2022 campaign. In a postgame interview, the GSW head coach sent out a warning to the league:

“We’re going to take a ton of threes this year.”

Former Orlando Magic guard Dennis Scott was absolutely stunned after he learnt about the Warriors three-point attempts. The NBA TV commentator, who was a pretty great three-point shooter back in his day, exclaimed:

“69 threes?! Wait a minute, why my hands sweating? My hands over here sweating. 69 threes in a preseason game? Mama, you had me too early, you just had me way too early. Good gracious.”

Also Read: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Jusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching

Off the 16 Warriors’ players who saw action on Monday night, Kevon Looney was the only one who didn’t attempt a three-point shot. Oh, and should we remind you, Golden State attempted so many threes without Klay Thompson on the squad. We can only imagine how many more long-distance shots will be attempted once the Splash Brother steps on the court.