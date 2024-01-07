Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against The Suns? Availability Update On Grizzlies Superstar As He Battles Shoulder Pain

The Memphis Grizzlies have been riding the Ja Morant train since their All-Star point guard returned from his suspension. The team has won six out of nine games with Morant in the lineup, with their last victory coming over the Los Angeles Lakers. But will the two-time All-Star be available in the Grizzlies rotation for their upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns?

According to CBS Sports, the Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as questionable for their next game on the road. The team will be traveling to Phoenix to face off the Suns as the Grizzlies continue their road trip.

Ja Morant played a total of 35 minutes against the Lakers. He finished the game with 21 points, shooting a relatively underwhelming 7-17 from the field, filling the rest of the stat sheet with 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal for the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies status report reveals that Morant has been listed as questionable due to soreness in his right shoulder. With Morant’s absence during this game now on the table, could the Grizzlies possibly win their game without their talisman?

Memphis has drastically turned things around since the 24-year-old guard came off his suspension. The team was 6-19 without their All-Star guard but after Morant joined the rotation, the Grizzlies are now 12-23 instead.

In the nine games he has played so far, Morant has averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game with a true shooting percentage of 57%. So, suffice it to say, that Ja has carried this team on his back during his time on the court. So, in the case of his absence, it is highly unlikely that the Grizzlies come away from their upcoming contest with a victory.

As for the Suns, Durant too has been listed as questionable for the Grizzlies matchup. But the team will still have Bradley Beal and Devin Booker in their starting lineup, something the Grizzlies should be worried about.

What are the chances that Ja Morant will play?

Ja Morant’s availability for the Phoenix Suns matchup is listed as a ‘Game Day Decision.’ The Grizzlies’ training and medical staff will evaluate Morant hours before the matchup to see if he is cleared to suit up for the game or not.

Given the amount of time Morant has spent off the court due to his suspension last year, you can bet that that the Murray State product has been itching to go out and leave it all on the floor every night.

However, Memphis cannot afford to further aggravate something happening to their star player, especially if it can be avoided by just taking some time off and recuperating, only making it that much less likely that the star takes the floor tonight.

It will be interesting to see if not just Morant but Durant will be cleared to play as the Grizzlies hope to even out the season record after dropping the last game the two teams played together.