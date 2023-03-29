Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Clippers?: Grizzlies Star’s Injury Report Remains Murky Ahead of Big Game Against Kawhi Leonard

Ja Morant may not have played in the Grizzlies’ last game. However, the franchise was still able to keep its win streak going, having now won a whopping 7 on the bounce. Most of the NBA community may not like this team due to their attitude, however, it’s hard to deny their talent.

That said, given that just about every team in the west is now starting to ramp up, being without their best player for too long could prove dangerous. In fact, it may not even be too long before the team’s positive momentum is flipped right on its head. So, as you can imagine, it’d be best if Ja Morant returns to the fold as soon as possible.

However, after missing his last game, will he be healthy enough to play against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers tonight? Or will he be forced to support his team from the sidelines yet again?

Taylor Jenkins’ most recent comments kill almost all hope of a return

Ja Morant had to sit out the game against the Magic due to thigh soreness. Now, the good news is that, as per Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins, the injury is far from serious. However, the franchise is sitting him out to practice precaution, especially when the team is so close to the postseason.

Ja Morant gave his jersey to Lil Baby after the game 🏀💯

pic.twitter.com/zmlbrSwOla — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 27, 2023

That said, Jenkins further added that he expects the star to be out for multiple games, meaning that it is highly unlikely he features in the contest tonight against the Clippers. So, while this game would have undoubtedly been a tantalizing one at full strength, for better or for worse, it just won’t be breaking that way.

What is Ja Morant averaging this season?

After 56 games played, Ja Morant is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 46.7% from the field, 31.2% from three, and 74.7% from the free-throw line.