HomeSearch

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Clippers?: Grizzlies Star’s Injury Report Remains Murky Ahead of Big Game Against Kawhi Leonard

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 29/03/2023

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Clippers?: Grizzlies Star's Injury Report Remains Murky Ahead of Big Game Against Kawhi Leonard

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant may not have played in the Grizzlies’ last game. However, the franchise was still able to keep its win streak going, having now won a whopping 7 on the bounce. Most of the NBA community may not like this team due to their attitude, however, it’s hard to deny their talent.

That said, given that just about every team in the west is now starting to ramp up, being without their best player for too long could prove dangerous. In fact, it may not even be too long before the team’s positive momentum is flipped right on its head. So, as you can imagine, it’d be best if Ja Morant returns to the fold as soon as possible.

However, after missing his last game, will he be healthy enough to play against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers tonight? Or will he be forced to support his team from the sidelines yet again?

 

Taylor Jenkins’ most recent comments kill almost all hope of a return

Ja Morant had to sit out the game against the Magic due to thigh soreness. Now, the good news is that, as per Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins, the injury is far from serious. However, the franchise is sitting him out to practice precaution, especially when the team is so close to the postseason.

That said, Jenkins further added that he expects the star to be out for multiple games, meaning that it is highly unlikely he features in the contest tonight against the Clippers. So, while this game would have undoubtedly been a tantalizing one at full strength, for better or for worse, it just won’t be breaking that way.

 

What is Ja Morant averaging this season?

After 56 games played, Ja Morant is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 46.7% from the field, 31.2% from three, and 74.7% from the free-throw line.

Share this article
About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta