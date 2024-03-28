Has Switching to LeBron James’ Shoes Helped Anthony Davis? Exploring ‘Uncanny’ Coincidence

Anthony Davis is arguably having the best regular season in a Lakers jersey. He has been available for 68 out of 73 possible games. In fact, he has participated in 96 out of the last 100 Lakers games if we include last season’s playoffs in the mix. Legion Hoops’ post on X touched upon Davis’ constant availability in the past two seasons.

The post argued, considering his consistent presence, that the narrative around him being “street clothes” should be put to rest. It also highlighted how the two-way phenom logged 52 minutes in the win against the Bucks, the highest since Kobe Bryant.

So, is there a secret to this change? In an uncanny coincidence, AD switched from Nike’s ‘Kobes’ to ‘LeBrons’ sneakers, last season. The change in sneakers has seemingly led to the increase in Davis’ presence on the floor. X Account ‘NBAStatGuy‘ pointed out the switch made by KD. It added that AD wore LeBron’s 20s last season and is currently wearing LeBron’s 21s.

The post also argued that his availability has increased since he made the switch. The reason might be that Kobe Bryant’s shoes are designed for, particularly, shifty guards while LeBron James’ sneakers are well-equipped to handle big men. Apart from that, the updated tech in the last few years has aided the comfort level and absorption by big feet.

Considering AD’s above-the-rim offensive and defensive game, the LeBron 21s could have acted as a terrific landing cushion for the Lakers’ big man. Apart from the LeBron 21s, Davis gave a massive surprise to LBJ fans recently.

Anthony Davis turned back the clock for James fans

During the recent tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brow turned up the heat with Nike Soldiers 1. Nike rolled out the maiden Zoom Soldier shoe in 2007 when LBJ was still in his early 20s. Therefore, when AD donned the shoes during the Bucks’ battle, it brought out several memories from the early Bron days.

Davis brought out a performance worth remembering to commemorate the moment. A post by X Account ‘NBAKicks‘ gave a close look at the updated version of LeBron Zoom Soldier.

The forward rolled out a herculean, 34 points, 23 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals, performance. His incredible return helped the Lakeshow eke out a clutch 128:124 Double OT win as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. couldn’t keep the LeBron James-less squad at bay. At any rate, such performances have become a part and parcel of AD’s career, especially, since the last two seasons.

He has done a great job of correcting narratives that downplayed his contributions to the Lakers. Even though the Lakers are heading for a play-in finish, with Davis, LBJ, and his signature shoes, in the mix, fans can hope for a good post-season run from the Purple and Gold.