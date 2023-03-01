Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were involved in a disastrous exhibition game in Manila, Philippines

Back in the day, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were two of the biggest names in the NBA. Legends of the game, both men are iconic figures around the world. Something they have used to their advantage over the years, booking several exhibition games in several different countries.

Their decision to continue playing basketball post-retirement, years after their prime has been heavily criticized. A perfect example is a game they played in the Philippines in 2012. A game that was disastrous, to say the least.

Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman’s appearance at an exhibition game in Manila was a disaster

In this day and age, exhibition games are a great way to bring attention to a sport. The NBA follows this model, as they attempt to expand its influence in other countries. One of its most recent targets has been the Asian market.

However, the focus is solely on bigger Asian markets like China, leaving other basketball-loving nations with little to none. For example, the Philippines, a country that played host to two NBA legends back in 2012.

Both Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen graced Manila with their presence. Unfortunately, their performances left something to be desired. The two men participated in the PLDT All-Star Challenge. An event, described by many as a disaster.

From start to finish, it was a disaster. The press conferences were horrendous, and the game was slow and lethargic. Something that reaffirmed the idea that legends like Pippen and Rodman were only in it for the fat paychecks.

Scottie was once humiliated by Michael Jordan at an exhibition match

In 1994, Scottie Pippen decided to host an invitational game for charity. The game, titled the Pippen All-Star classic featured many superstars. Chief among them was Michael Jordan, who had retired from the sport to pursue baseball.

However, given how he performed at the invitational, one would say otherwise. After all, the man still looked his best, even embarrassing his former teammate in a one-on-one.

It was a brilliant match. But, given the embarrassment he suffered, it’s a shock that Scottie took part in any more exhibition matches after that.

