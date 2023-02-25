Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Nuggets? Grizzlies Release Injury report for 2x all-star

As the regular season is heading to a close, things are starting to get serious. Basketball games have a lot of weight and among them, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to secure a playoff berth. Ja Morant, their superstar has been in great form, so tonight will he play against the Denver Nuggets?

The Grizzlies are sitting in the 2nd seed and are comfortably 1.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings in the third. However, they are still a good 6.5 games behind the no.1 seed Denver Nuggets.

The game tonight is against the Nuggets. This means that Morant and co. will be itching to get a win. Will he play? And what is the roster outlook?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs the Denver Nuggets? Memphis Grizzlies Release Injury report for 2x all-star

As per the latest injury report, Ja Morant is Available. However, there is still a big list of players who remain injured.

.@memgrizz status report, Feb. 25 vs. @nuggets: OUT

S. Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

K. Chandler – NBA G League Assignment

J. LaRavia – NBA G League Assignment

K. Lofton Jr. – Two-Way Transfer

Z. Williams – NBA G League Assignment

V. Williams Jr. – Two-Way Transfer — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 24, 2023

Steven Adams is still out of action. But the rest of the squad remains healthy and it looks as though they might just “hit the griddy”.

Ja Morant’s absurd stats in the 2022-23 season.

Ja is putting up spectacular performances for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has led them to the second seed on the back of 27.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

With career highs in rebounds and assists along with tying his best average for points, there is a reason why the electrifying superstar is the man of the moment.

