Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs The Celtics? Grizzlies’ Predicted Starting Lineup Amidst Investigations on it’s 2x All-Star

Ja Morant is leading the Memphis Grizzlies to an unprecedented season. Leading the Grizzlies to the second seed, he was right in saying he wasn’t afraid of anyone in the West. The Grizzlies play like they have nothing to worry about, and most of it is because of the confidence Ja gives them.

He shines the same way Stephen Curry gives the Warriors their hope. This has been the case for a couple of years, ever since he took the ROTY crown. Playing a full game against the Chicago Bulls and the Timberwolves, Morant had scored almost the same points in both games.

But an off-the-court incident that was instigated by an on-court event may be keeping him out for the next game. Is that the case?

Ja Morant and his Posse have been accused of having a gun in the stadium against the Pacers

Is the incident that happened during the Pacers game going to keep the Grizzlies star out of commission? Not really, because he played the two games that followed that. He is more likely to suit up against the Celtics, a game that will define whether they are ready for the playoffs.

Morant has been a lynchpin in the Grizzlies’ playbook, and losing him at this moment could be catatonic. But those fears can be allayed because he isn’t injured. At best, he could be considered a “game-day probable,” with no further implications.

What could be the Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup?

Given that Ja Morant is more than likely to play, here is what their lineup could look like:

Ja Morant

Desmond Bane

Dillon Brooks

Jaren Jackson Jr

Xavier Tillman

We could see an unchanged lineup from the last time they played. But if they decide to switch someone up, it would be Brandon Clarke for Xavier Tillman, if they choose to go that route.

