“LeCrack”: NBA Twitter Reacts To LeBron James’ ‘Embarrassing’ Wardrobe Malfunction

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts on the bench after a foul call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is easily the most successful athlete of the last two decades. His dominance is undeniable. At 38, he has crossed Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the all-time record. But fans still can’t give him some leeway.

During tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors, LeBron did not suit up because of ankle soreness. But unfortunately, his uniform’s substitute became embarrassing for him.

A wardrobe malfunction where his denim dropped a little too low for comfort has caused a flood of jokes. Fans are reacting to it with humorous takes, sadly, only days after his record-breaking game.

Also read: “I’d love to say LeBron James is the GOAT, but Michael Jordan..”: Chris Broussard Destroys Nick Wright For Calling Lakers Star Jay-Z of NBA

James’ wardrobe malfunction elicits hilarious reacts

During the game, when Austin Reaves took a fall, LeBron walked up to him to talk. When the superstar bent forward to talk to Austin, he ended up revealing more than he had hoped for. Fans immediately caught the error and reacted to it on Twitter.

Of course, all of it was in jest. The reactions commented on the situation more than Bron, who is, undoubtedly the king of our era.

Lebron made me a fan of him tonight😍 pic.twitter.com/yqAe4zSR81 — ENZO 2K🤴 (@Enzonastyy) February 12, 2023

I thought I was the only one that noticed this 🤣 — CrownMe’King 👑 (@kinggtee3three) February 12, 2023

LeBron James has missed two games since breaking Kareem’s record

In the world of scoring, LeBron now sits alone at the top. It’s not just the fact that he has crossed Kareem that is impressive, it’s the fact that Bron is still capable of scoring at an elite level. He will continue to increase his tally for the next two years. And there is a high likelihood of him crossing the 40,000 mark before the end of his career.

But it seems, age, in its own way, is catching up to LeBron. In the last few weeks, he has continuously played with ankle soreness. But since that record-breaking game against OKC, he has missed two of them. Though the Lakers won tonight’s game against the Warriors, James’ absence means they are still not at their full potential.

They will be a lot better once he is well-rested and ready for action. Hopefully, he can play at least one game before the All-Star break. After all, fans are itching to see the new lineup.

Also read: “Where You At?”: LeBron James ‘Expertly’ Check Austin Reaves for Concussion After Getting Elbowed