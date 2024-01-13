Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Knicks Issue Injury Report for Hopeful All-Star

The New York Knicks began their two-game road trip on an unsuccessful note. A loss against the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks resulted in the Knicks’ five-game win streak coming to an end. As they now travel to Tennessee to go up against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, fans will hope that Jalen Brunson is available to lead the team to their 23rd win of the season.

After the Knicks-Mavericks clash, Jalen Brunson was seen limping around due to the calf contusion that he suffered during the game. Despite the injury, the star guard played the entirety of the game, dropping 30 points and dishing 8 assists in almost 40 minutes. It seems like Brunson hasn’t recovered fully from the injury yet, as he has been listed as “questionable” in the team’s injury report.

There have been no further details released on Brunson’s availability. However, Tom Thibodeau and the remaining coaching staff may rest the 27-year-old, allowing his injured calf to heal. Fortunately, the Knicks have a deep roster. If the former Mavs star were to miss out on the clash, either Miles McBride or Malachi Flynn could be asked to start.

The Knicks are currently 22-16, standing sixth in the East. Even though Brunson has been playing at an All-Star level for the NY side, the Knicks have the firepower to edge out a Ja Morant-less Memphis side at FedExForum. However, JB suiting up will surely increase the Knicks’ chances significantly.

Jalen Brunson is yet to miss a game this season

The New York Knicks have been one of the top-performing teams in the Eastern Conference. With a 22-16 record, the New York side is merely 1 game behind the #4 Indiana Pacers. While the likes of Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and newly acquired OG Anunoby have made great contributions, Jalen Brunson’s impact has been the biggest reason behind the team’s success.

Brunson has been one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference, finishing sixth among the group in the 2nd All-Star voting returns. Recording career-highs in all major stats, the 6ft 2” shifty guard has been averaging 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Among other skills, his improved shooting efficiency has been a key factor in this successful campaign. Apart from recording 46.9% from the field and 83.3% from the charity stripe, the southpaw is also averaging a career-high of 42.4% from 3FG.

Brunson has suited up for all 38 games so far this season.