Is Jamal Murray playing vs Golden State Warriors tonight? Denver Nuggets release injury report ahead of matchup against Stephen Curry and co

Jamal Murray is still in the ACL rehab process and will most likely return just in time for the playoffs as Nuggets make a real push this season.

Jamal Murray is a beast on the offensive end, especially in the playoffs. In just his second year in the league, the Nuggets PG had four 40+ point games in the postseason. He once dropped 50 points on 84% efficiency with no free throws in a game.

He has the best passing big man by his side to feed off of and the duo has pulled some incredible feats against big names. In the Orlando Bubble, they had a surprising victory over Kawhi Leonard‘s LA Clippers in the playoffs and put themselves on the map. They have proved that they are no pushovers in the postseason.

Also Read: “Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the only two PGs to score 23,000 points”: In their horrendous lost to the Rockets, Brodie achieved a personal accomplishment

Jamal Murray will not play against Golden State Warriors

Jamal Murray tore his ACL against the Golden State Warriors last season. He is yet to make his season debut but the recovery process has been moving in a positive direction. The Nuggets organization strongly believes that Murray and MPJ will return before the end of the regular season and join Nikola Jokic for a strong run in the playoffs.

The two were scheduled to practice with the Gold in Grand Rapids this week. But it was canceled due to logistical issues. They are still on track in their respective injury rehab. For obvious reasons, Murray will not suit up against the Golden State Warriors tonight. But the Nuggets are already 3-0 against Stephen Curry and co without their entire starting lineup.

There is a ‘strong sense’ from the Nuggets that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could make a return by the playoffs, per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/nv9Q8XvTTN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2022

Also Read: Will LaMarcus Aldridge play vs the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Reports reveal latest news on Nets star’s hip problems ahead of big matchup vs Joel Embiid and co.

ACL injuries are often career-ending and many players do not return the same. Mike Malone is in no rush to bring Jamal back. They are all about the bigger picture. With their young core intact the Nuggets have many more years for title runs left.