Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Against the Wizards? Feb 9th Availability Update on Celtics Star As He Battles His Illness

The Boston Celtics currently stand 1st in the Eastern Conference table, with an impressive 39-12 record in the league. The Celtics aim to continue their two-game winning streak, having won seven of their last 10 games. However, as the Cs prepare to face the Washington Wizards at the TD Garden tonight, fans will be wondering whether Jayson Tatum will be available for the contest amid concerns regarding his illness.

Advertisement

As it turns out, Tatum has been listed as ‘questionable’ for tonight’s game, per the Celtics’ February 9 report. The 25-year-old’s inclusion to the roster will be a game-time decision due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1755708548145664026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, things do not seem to be that concerning, as Tatum was crucial in the Celt’s last win over the Hawks on Wednesday. The star forward score 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the contest. It is predicted that Tatum might be getting 30 minutes of playtime and has a 82% chance of being on the floor for Boston on Friday night.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAPredicted/status/1755713786294480994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, the Wizards should not seem like a formidable opponent to the Celtics even without Tatum. Without Tatum, players like Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett, and new acquisition Jared Springer might take up most of the minutes on the floor. On the other hand, Jrue Holiday might also be available for the game as he is no longer listed in the injury report for his right elbow sprain after missing the Hawks game.

How has Jayson Tatum been playing this season?

Going up against a 9-41 Washington Wizards team wouldn’t make much of a difference if Jayson Tatum were to skip this one. This season, the Celtics superstar is averaging 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, with a 47.1% field goal percentage. Tatum has been quite a crucial piece for the Celtics, which is evident from his plus-minus rating of +355 this season.

In the last game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tatum posted 20 points, 7 assists, and 9 rebounds to lead the Celtics to a blowout 125-117 win. It is worth noting that Tatum’s role in the Celtics roster transcends way beyond his statistical contributions. His versatility, scoring ability, defensive prowess, and leadership qualities have defined his role within the team and shaped the Celtics’ new strategy going forward in the league.